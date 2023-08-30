PSG Opens Expanded Facility to Support Growth

News provided by

Dover

30 Aug, 2023, 16:15 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, recently announced the opening of its expanded facility in Grand Rapids, MI.

The grand opening caps off a nearly two-year-long construction and renovation project that added 56,000 square feet of new manufacturing, office, and R&D space. The new building and renovated facility also feature energy-efficient lighting, heating, air conditioning and manufacturing systems.

"Blackmer pumps have been manufactured at this location on Century Avenue in Grand Rapids since 1925," said Lara Kauchak, General Manager for PSG Grand Rapids. "Having outgrown our space for machining and assembly, this expansion helps us support our customers in industrial, defense and energy markets, and creates more jobs for our community."

The expansion of the PSG Grand Rapids facility was aimed at improving manufacturing capacity, scaling into new markets and bringing additional product lines to Grand Rapids. The company also wanted to upgrade employee facilities and amenities, including locker rooms, bathrooms, break rooms and parking.

"These changes have helped PSG Grand Rapids improve operations and optimize manufacturing," Kauchak said. "We look forward to this next chapter with enhanced efficiency and room to grow, which will enable us to continue providing exceptional pump and compressor products and services for our customers for years to come." 

For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque®, All-Flo™, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec®, Griswold®, Hydro™, Malema™, Mouvex®, Neptune®, PSG® Biotech, Quantex™, Quattroflow®, and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.  

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

PSG Contact:
Christopher Walsh
(331) 277-8137
[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications
(630) 743-5039
[email protected]   

Dover Investor Contact:
Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations
(630) 743-2566
[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

Also from this source

Dover Fueling Solutions Partners with GRUBBRR to Launch New Self-Ordering Solution for Convenience Stores and Fueling Stations

Hydro Releases HydroMinder HP System

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.