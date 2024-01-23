Psilera Announces Lead Indication for PSIL-006: Behavioral Variant Frontotemporal Dementia (bvFTD)

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera, a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders, is pleased to announce the selection of behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD) as the lead indication for its groundbreaking drug candidate, PSIL-006. This devastating form of early-onset dementia currently lacks approved treatments to manage symptoms or slow disease progression.

BvFTD is a debilitating disorder that leads to progressive cognitive decline, personality changes, and impaired social behavior. It typically affects individuals as young as 40 years old, causing significant distress to patients and their families. Psilera's decision to pursue this indication for PSIL-006 underscores the company's commitment to advancing innovative therapies for underserved patient populations.

"Selecting bvFTD as the lead indication for PSIL-006 is a significant milestone for Psilera and a major step forward in our mission to address unmet medical needs in mental health," said Dr. Jackie von Salm, Co-Founder and CSO of Psilera. "After having personal experience with this rare and devastating form of dementia, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients and their families who are left without any treatment options."

"PSIL-006 has shown significant promise in preclinical studies and addresses treatment-limiting side effects for neurodegenerative conditions such as bvFTD," said Dr. Chris Witowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Psilera. "Our differentiated approach in an area of high unmet need enables us to investigate PSIL-006 as a potential first-in-class drug for bvFTD."

Psilera remains dedicated to advancing the development of PSIL-006 and is actively engaged in preclinical studies to further evaluate its safety and efficacy. The company is committed to collaborating with regulatory authorities, healthcare professionals, and patient advocacy groups to ensure the successful development of PSIL-006.

About Psilera

Psilera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative patient-centric therapies for neurological disorders. They are the first company to target neurodegenerative diseases with their novel next-generation psychedelic derivative, PSIL-006, delivering results without hallucinogenic effects. With a deep commitment to scientific excellence and patient-centricity, Psilera aims to transform the lives of individuals affected by devastating neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit www.psilera.com.

