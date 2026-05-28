Psilera Closes Oversubscribed $8.8M Seed Funding Round to Accelerate Neuroplastogen PSIL-006 Into the Clinic

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera Inc. ("Psilera"), a leading biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation neuroplastogens and psychedelic therapies, today announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed $8.8 million Series Seed extension funding round led by a syndicate of institutional and strategic investors.

The company intends to use the funds to advance its lead clinical asset, PSIL-006, towards first-in-human trials in 2027. PSIL-006 is a first-in-class neuroplastogen designed to harness the therapeutic benefits of traditional psychedelic compounds while minimizing hallucinogenic effects and cardiovascular risks.

"This funding marks a pivotal inflection point for Psilera," said Dr. Chris Witowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Psilera. "With the continued support of our investors, we are now fully resourced to transition from a discovery-stage research company to a clinical-stage organization. Our mission is to provide safe, effective, and accessible treatments for patients suffering from a range of neurological conditions, and this capital ensures we remain on track for our first-in-human trials in 2027."

Dr. Witowski continued, "We are pleased to see support by the Administration to increase access to psychedelic drugs and expedite the development of innovative treatments with the recently signed U.S. Executive Order, 'Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness.' With the renewed focus from key regulatory agencies, we look forward to working with them to fully develop PSIL-006."

The infusion of capital follows the achievement of several significant milestones, including:

The appointment of distinguished neuroscience industry expert Magali Haas, MD/PhD , as Chief Medical Officer;

, as Chief Medical Officer; Receipt of an NIH funding award of up to $2 million for IND-enabling studies of PSIL-006 in alcohol use disorder (AUD)

Execution of a strategic licensing agreement with atai Life Sciences (now AtaiBeckley) for its DMT patent portfolio.

About Psilera

Psilera is a leading biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation psychedelics and neuroplastogens. Their programs span a wholly owned pipeline of novel therapeutic neuroplastogens, including the lead compound PSIL-006. With a deep commitment to scientific excellence and to improving the patient experience, Psilera pioneers and engineers novel therapies through next-generation precision neuropharmacology. Learn more by visiting www.psilera.com.

Contact Information:

Investors: Monique Kosse, Gilmartin Group

[email protected]

Media: Katie DeMarsh, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Psilera, Inc.