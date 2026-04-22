PSIX Investor Alert: Power Solutions International Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Misrepresented Regulatory Compliance: Levi & Korsinsky

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: May 19, 2026. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) securities class action must file a motion by this date. Shareholders who purchased PSIX securities between May 8, 2025 and March 2, 2026 and lost money may be entitled to compensation. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

On March 3, 2026, PSIX shares closed at $60.91 after falling $24.84 per share, a decline of 28.97%, following the Company's disclosure of persistent operating inefficiencies and a weak 2026 outlook. This followed a prior 19.14% single-day drop on November 7, 2025.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA") established the lead plaintiff process to ensure that securities class actions are guided by the class member with the greatest financial interest in the outcome. The Court appoints the lead plaintiff after considering all timely motions. In the Power Solutions case, applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of PSIX securities during the Class Period of May 8, 2025 through March 2, 2026.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

Key points every PSIX shareholder should understand:

A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of the entire class and selects counsel to prosecute the case

The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors with the largest financial loss during the Class Period

You do not need to be the lead plaintiff to participate in any recovery; absent class members retain full rights

There is no cost or obligation to serve as lead plaintiff; attorneys' fees are paid only from any recovery obtained

Institutional investors, pension funds, and individual shareholders are all eligible to apply

The deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the PSIX action is May 19, 2026

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the May 19, 2026 filing deadline passes, the Court will review all motions and select the lead plaintiff. The selected lead plaintiff then works with counsel to pursue the case through discovery, potential settlement negotiations, or trial. This process can take months or years.

Absent Class Member Rights

Shareholders who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain members of the class and are not required to take any action at this time. If the case results in a recovery, absent class members will receive notice and an opportunity to participate.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the Power Solutions action, investors who suffered losses as PSIX shares declined from their Class Period highs deserve informed, committed representation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP