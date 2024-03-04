PSM Partners Recruits Martin Catania to lead Human Resources

CHICAGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSM Partners, LLC is pleased to announce the hiring of Martin Catania as the Director of Human Resources.

Martin, former President of K2 Services, brings more than 20 years of Managed Services experience, organizational development, and executive leadership to PSM and has deep ties to the Legal Support Community.

As Director of Human Resources for PSM, Martin will assume responsibility for maturing the Employee Experience and assisting other PSM leaders in the development of their Practice Areas.

Mike Mete, Founder and Managing Partner at PSM Partners, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Bringing Martin in is another key component of our commitment to excellence, innovation, and outstanding service. This is a new strategic position for PSM and Martin's wealth of experience and connection to the Legal Support community will be huge assets in our mission to build upon our employee experience and create opportunities for continued growth and excellence in our Legal support practice."

Martin Catania had this to say in comment regarding his new role: "PSM's focus on client success and employee growth opportunity is a huge driver of success in Managed Services. I am really impressed with the organization and excited for the opportunity to join a team that aligns so closely with my core values. I am looking forward to helping a great organization continue their growth trajectory and employee commitment."

PSM continues to recruit top level leadership to manage their growth and maintain their commitment to excellence and innovation in Managed Services, Professional Services, and Talent Services.

About PSM Partners

PSM Partners is a market leader in Chicago's IT Consulting and Talent Sourcing landscape. Our services include Managed IT Services and project-based offerings such as business IT support, cloud services, cybersecurity, IT consulting, and telecommunications sourcing. We also help businesses hire or contract the IT talent to best suit their needs.

We are dedicated to helping companies grow through technology and talent. No matter what challenges your team faces, our team of experts is ready to engage and provide executive level support to help guide you through the complex landscape of the IT marketplace.

Learn more: https://www.psmpartners.com/

