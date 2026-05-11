As the brand continues to expand its retail footprint, Kevin Ramstack joins to lead store operations and elevate the in-store experience.

MONTREAL, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psycho Bunny, the premium lifestyle brand known for pushing the boundaries of classic menswear, has named Kevin Ramstack as Vice President of Stores. This announcement reinforces the brand's continued investment in its retail expansion and in-store experience.

Psycho Bunny Appoints Kevin Ramstack as Vice President Of Stores

Ramstack brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across store operations, digital, and cross-functional business strategy. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Commercial at Club Monaco, where he led the business through a period of transformation, focusing on profitability, operational discipline, and long-term sustainability. Prior to Club Monaco, Ramstack spent 20 years at Abercrombie & Fitch, rising through the ranks from District Manager to Senior Director of Operations. During his tenure there, he supported the rapid international expansion, Store of the Future initiatives, and omnichannel programs. He built a strong reputation as a thought leader and a trusted driver of transformation. In his new role, Ramstack will oversee all retail store operations, focusing on driving performance, strengthening field leadership, and elevating the customer experience across Psycho Bunny's growing fleet.

"Kevin's depth of experience across both stores and digital, along with his ability to lead teams through periods of growth and change, makes him a strong addition to our leadership team," said Alen Brandman, Owner and Chairman of Psycho Bunny. "As we continue to expand our retail presence, his leadership will be critical in strengthening our field organization and delivering a best-in-class in-store experience."

"I'm excited to join Psycho Bunny during such a dynamic moment," said Ramstack. "The store environment is where our brand truly comes to life. I look forward to collaborating with the team to translate Psycho Bunny's fearless spirit into a high-energy, immersive experience for every customer who walks through our doors."

Ramstack joins the leadership team effective immediately, and will report directly to the CEO as the brand continues to scale its retail footprint and deepen its connection with consumers.

ABOUT PSYCHO BUNNY:

Headquartered in Montreal, Psycho Bunny is a global premium clothing brand recognized for its bold designs, uncompromising quality, and iconic bunny logo. Since its founding in 2005, the brand has redefined modern style by blending classic sophistication with a playful, irreverent edge. Originally known for its premium polo shirts, Psycho Bunny has expanded to offer a full range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. With nearly 150 stores worldwide and a commitment to excellence, the brand continues to grow, crafting elevated fashion from the world's finest materials.

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Brand Agency

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SOURCE Psycho Bunny