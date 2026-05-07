Building on the success of its Rome debut, Psycho Bunny continues its momentum in Italy with a second pop-up opening in Milan.

MONTREAL, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psycho Bunny, the global premium menswear and lifestyle brand known for redefining modern classics through bold design and fearless energy, continues its expansion into the Italian market with the launch of its second pop-up at luxury department store La Rinascente. The opening follows the successful debut of the brand's first-ever Italian retail activation in Rome.

Psycho Bunny Steps Into the Italian Market With Two Pop-Ups at Luxury Department Store La Rinascente

The Rome pop-up, which ran from April 7 through May 4, exceeded initial expectations due to strong consumer demand and has been invited to extend beyond its original time frame. Psycho Bunny has resonated strongly with Italian customers, who have shown enthusiasm for the brand's signature polos and hydrochromic (water-activated) swim trunks. While the brand is recognized for its premium polos, Italian consumers have been particularly drawn to their elevated craftsmanship, bold design, and vibrant color palette.

Building on this momentum, Psycho Bunny will launch its Milan pop-up at La Rinascente from May 5 through June 1. The space will feature a curated selection from the brand's Summer 2026 collection. The Milan opening further reinforces Psycho Bunny's expansion into key international markets and its growing global retail presence.

"Italy has always set the standard in fashion, so bringing Psycho Bunny to Milan is a proud moment for our brand," said Alen Brandman, Owner and Chairman of Psycho Bunny. "Opening at La Rinascente makes it even more meaningful, placing us in one of the world's most iconic retail destinations and in front of customers who truly appreciate design, craftsmanship and quality. We're proud of what Psycho Bunny stands for: bold style, premium materials and exceptional construction, and we're excited to see the brand become part of Milan's incredible fashion energy."

Together, the Rome and Milan pop-ups at La Rinascente mark Psycho Bunny's first retail presence in Italy and lay the foundation for the brand's sustained growth across the region.

ABOUT PSYCHO BUNNY:

Headquartered in Montreal, Psycho Bunny is a global premium clothing brand recognized for its bold designs, uncompromising quality, and iconic bunny logo. Since its founding in 2005, the brand has redefined modern style by blending classic sophistication with a playful, irreverent edge. Originally known for its premium polo shirts, Psycho Bunny has expanded to offer a full range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. With nearly 150 stores worldwide and a commitment to excellence, the brand continues to grow, crafting elevated fashion from the world's finest materials.

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Brand Agency

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SOURCE Psycho Bunny