Psycho Bunny Celebrates Continued Partnership as an Event Supporter of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

MIAMI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psycho Bunny, the premium lifestyle brand known for pushing the boundaries of classic menswear, is celebrating its second year as an event supporter of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, one of the most anticipated weekends in global sports and live entertainment.

Building on a successful first year, Psycho Bunny will continue outfitting staff at the Hard Rock Beach Club, further embedding the brand throughout the weekend. The brand will also host on-site activations featuring exclusive giveaways and curated moments that showcase its latest collections, and create engaging touchpoints for race attendees. With the race weekend fast approaching, the brand is leaning into a dynamic, fan-first approach that brings its signature style directly to one of sport's most high-profile stages.

In addition to its race presence, Psycho Bunny is also a proud partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, further expanding its footprint across Miami's sports and entertainment ecosystem. As part of this partnership, the brand serves as the entitlement partner of the in-game T-shirt Toss at all Dolphins home games, providing a custom co-branded T-Shirt, alongside integrated marketing assets that drive the brands visibility throughout the season.

"We're excited to deepen our partnership with this world class sports and entertainment venue," said Sonya Thomas, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Psycho Bunny. "From the race weekend to football season, this collaboration allows us to connect with fans in bold, memorable ways that reflect the energy and spirit of the brand."

As the anticipation of race weekend builds, fans can enjoy Psycho Bunny's fearless spirit and commitment to redefining modern menswear, one iconic moment at a time.

ABOUT PSYCHO BUNNY:

Headquartered in Montreal, Psycho Bunny is a global premium clothing brand recognized for its bold designs, uncompromising quality, and iconic bunny logo. Since its founding in 2005, the brand has redefined modern style by blending classic sophistication with a playful, irreverent edge. Originally known for its premium polo shirts, Psycho Bunny has expanded to offer a full range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. With nearly 150 stores worldwide and a commitment to excellence, the brand continues to grow, crafting elevated fashion from the world's finest materials.

About Formula 1 Crypto.Com Miami Grand Prix

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality, located in Miami Gardens, Florida. The event is hosted by South Florida Motorsports (SFM), who was awarded Promoter of the Year by Formula 1 in 2025. The race was also recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and was recently awarded the prestigious FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating for its overall sustainability and environmental management efforts. Now entering its fourth year, the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX is held at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

In its third edition, the race boasted more than 275,000 attendees and a record-breaking average audience of 3.1 million viewers on ABC – a mark previously held by the inaugural FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX – making it the largest live US television audience on record for a Formula 1 race. The event has generated more than $1 billion in economic impact to South Florida over its three years. SFM and Formula 1 have also worked closely to engage with and support the local Miami Gardens community, providing thousands of tickets annually for residents, creating a STEM education program through MIA in Schools, offering event internships for local students and featuring several community-owned restaurants on Campus during race weekend each year.

For more information please visit: https://media.f1miamigp.com/

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida. The team began playing in 1966 and joined the NFL with the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The franchise has won two Super Bowls – in the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons – five conference championships and 13 division titles. The Dolphins remain the only franchise in NFL history to complete an undefeated season, going a perfect 17-0 in 1972. The team plays home games at Hard Rock Stadium and trains at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit MiamiDolphins.com.

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination and curator of world-class events. The best-in-class venue is home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami Hurricanes football team, the Orange Bowl, Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open presented by Itaú, major concerts, the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game and FIFA World Cup 2026™. Due to its overall sustainability efforts, the multifunctional venue holds Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification and FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating. For more information, visit hardrockstadium.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Brand Agency

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SOURCE Psycho Bunny