Psycho Bunny Launches "This is Generational Wealth" Father's Day Campaign Celebrating the Legacy Fathers Pass Down

The campaign features a multigenerational cast of recognizable talent and their families, including Los Angeles-based chef Roy Choi with his father Suu; Los Angeles Chargers' Denzel Perryman with his daughter Evee; vintage car enthusiast, Michael Gideon alongside his son Clay and father Curt; and musician Abner Ramirez and his son Joaquin.

The campaign celebrates the values fathers pass down through generations, whether it's teaching a child how to fix a car, introducing them to music, sharing an iconic family recipe, or modeling resilience, integrity, and love. Each family featured in the campaign reflects on the meaningful ways they have shaped—or have been shaped by—their fathers and the lasting impact those relationships continue to have across generations.

"Legacy isn't measured by the size of your bank account or stock portfolio," reads the campaign manifesto. "It's passed down through generations—in the lessons you teach, the traditions you share, and the values you instill. It's the strength of character that lives on long after you."

As part of the initiative, Psycho Bunny is continuing its partnership with HeadsUpGuys, the world's leading global resource dedicated to supporting men's mental health. Building on a successful relationship first launched in 2023, the joint effort aims to raise awareness around men's mental health while encouraging more open conversations between fathers, families, and communities.

Alen Brandman, Owner and Chairman of Psycho Bunny, notes: "I'm incredibly proud of what we've built at Psycho Bunny, but without question, my kids are my greatest pride and joy. Family is what matters most to me, and this campaign is about the memories, lessons, and moments with our kids that make up part of who they are. To me, real legacy is not just what you build professionally, it's the way you show up for your family, the people you love, and the community around you. That's why continuing our work with HeadsUpGuys and supporting men's mental health is something we care deeply about at Psycho Bunny."

"Father's Day offers an opportunity to both recognize the contributions men make to their families and acknowledge the mental health challenges many face behind the scenes," said Dr. John Ogrodniczuk, Founder of HeadsUpGuys. "Through our collaboration, HeadsUpGuys and Psycho Bunny are working together to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and connect men with a trusted mental health resource. Partnerships like this are critical for helping to normalize conversations about mental health and encourage men to seek support when they need it."

This is Generational Wealth honors the fathers, mentors, and role models who pass down far more than material success. Instead, it celebrates a legacy of confidence, love, culture, and values —the true foundations for generations to come.

ABOUT PSYCHO BUNNY:

Headquartered in Montreal, Psycho Bunny is a global premium clothing brand recognized for its bold designs, uncompromising quality, and iconic bunny logo. Since its founding in 2005, the brand has redefined modern style by blending classic sophistication with a playful, irreverent edge. Originally known for its premium polo shirts, Psycho Bunny has expanded to offer a full range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. With nearly 150 stores worldwide and a commitment to excellence, the brand continues to grow, crafting elevated fashion from the world's finest materials.

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Brand Agency

[email protected]

ABOUT HEADSUPGUYS:

HeadsUpGuys is the world's leading global resource dedicated to supporting men's mental health. By providing accessible, practical, and evidence-informed resources, HeadsUpGuys helps men recognize when they are struggling, take meaningful action, and connect with support. Through education, awareness, and advocacy, the HeadsUpGuys works to break down stigma, foster open conversations about mental health, and empower men to take positive steps toward healthier lives for themselves, their families, and their communities.

SOURCE Psycho Bunny