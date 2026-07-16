Psycho Bunny Expands Its Sports Footprint with Multi-Year USA Padel Partnership

Premium lifestyle brand will be the official uniform partner for all USA Padel National teams when competing both nationally and internationally

MONTREAL, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psycho Bunny, the premium menswear and lifestyle brand known for its bold aesthetic and uncompromising craftsmanship, is excited to announce its multi-year partnership with USA Padel, the national governing body for padel in the United States. The partnership reflects Psycho Bunny's strategic commitment to Padel — the fastest-growing racquet sport in the world. There is a natural fit between the brand and the padel community — bold style, high energy and a refusal to blend in.

Under the agreement, Psycho Bunny will serve as the official uniform partner of USA Padel National Teams across all competitive categories, including the men's, women's, and junior divisions. By outfitting athletes competing at both national and international levels, the partnership reinforces Psycho Bunny's growing presence in the sports arena while enhancing brand awareness among a global audience.

Alen Brandman, Owner and Chairman of Psycho Bunny "Partnering with USA Padel was a no-brainer—it's fast, dynamic, and edgy, which is exactly where Psycho Bunny thrives. Collaborating on the new national team uniforms gave us the creative freedom to do what we do best: mix premium quality with cool, expressive style on the court."

"USA Padel's partnership with Psycho Bunny is transformational. It is so much more than just apparel for our players - it is an affiliation with a brand that perfectly captures the spirit of padel in the USA: fun, bold, and growing rapidly." said Bill Ullman, President, USA Padel.

To celebrate the partnership, Psycho Bunny and USA Padel will co-host an official launch event on Tuesday, July 22nd, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Ultra Padel Club in Miami, Florida. The event will serve as the public unveiling of the new Psycho Bunny-branded USA Padel National Team uniforms, worn on the night by national team coaches and players. Guests can expect professional on-court demonstrations, the opportunity to play alongside the pros, expert tips, and a festive atmosphere complete with a DJ, food, and cocktails.

Through this partnership, Psycho Bunny and USA Padel are united in their mission to grow the sport, inspire the next generation of players, and bring padel to new audiences around the world in style.

ABOUT PSYCHO BUNNY:

Headquartered in Montreal, Psycho Bunny is a global premium clothing brand recognized for its bold designs, uncompromising quality, and iconic bunny logo. Since its founding in 2005, the brand has redefined modern style by blending classic sophistication with a playful, irreverent edge. Originally known for its premium polo shirts, Psycho Bunny has expanded to offer a full range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. With nearly 150 stores worldwide and a commitment to excellence, the brand continues to grow, crafting elevated fashion from the world's finest materials.

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Brand Agency

[email protected]

ABOUT USA PADEL:

USA Padel is the national governing body for padel in the United States, officially recognized by the International Padel Federation (FIP) and Padel America. A 501 (c) (3) nonprofit association, USA Padel promotes and develops padel at every level, from local communities to the professional game. USA Padel sanctions more than 250 tournaments annually across the USA, including the US Open Padel Championships, and fields USA National Teams across all competitive categories. Learn more at www.usapadel.org.

SOURCE Psycho Bunny