PT Asset Management's Mohammed Murad Named to Smith's 2025 All-Star Second Team for Buyside Director of Research

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Asset Management, LLC (PTAM) announced that Mohammed Murad, Director of Municipal Credit Research, has been recognized on Smith's 2025 All-Star Second Team in the Buyside Director of Research category.

The annual Smith's All-Star Ballot, now in its 33rd year, recognizes the top municipal-market professionals across research, strategy, and trading. This year's ballot featured more than 315 municipal analysts representing over 85 firms, with results determined by votes from more than 1,000 institutional investors. The Smith's All-Star Team is one of the industry's most respected recognitions.

"This recognition is well deserved. Everyone who works with him each day knows he is clearly an all-star credit analyst," noted Senior Portfolio Manager Mike Plaiss.

Murad's recognition underscores PTAM's continued commitment to independent thinking, disciplined analysis, and data-driven decision-making in the municipal bond market. His leadership and strategic insights have contributed significantly to the firm's reputation for clarity and conviction in fixed income investing.

"Many congratulations to Mo for this prestigious award. Mohammed has built a robust platform with his team that helps PTAM deeply understand the credit dynamics across the broad spectrum of municipal bond issuers. He is an invaluable member of our investment team," said PTAM CEO Sean Dranfield.

About PT Asset Management, LLC (PTAM)

PTAM is a Chicago-based, boutique fixed income asset manager applying an interest-rate agnostic approach that seeks to deliver superior long-term results across varying market environments. As of October 31, 2025, PTAM managed $10.9 billion in assets across multiple investment vehicles, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and separately managed accounts for institutional investors.

PTAM's research-driven culture and commitment to independent analysis distinguish the firm within the competitive fixed income landscape.

