PTC Codebeamer Replaces Legacy System at Hamilton Medical

Collaboration agreement formed to advance market-specific ALM-PLM solutions

Codebeamer ALM solution selected to enhance collaboration, validation, traceability, and regulatory compliance across product development workflows

Multi-year collaboration aims to advance PTC's ALM and PLM market-specific capabilities

BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that Hamilton Medical, a global leader in intelligent mechanical ventilation solutions, selected PTC's Codebeamer® Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) solution to replace its legacy ALM system and paper-based processes. Further, PTC and Hamilton Medical, a long-term user of PTC's Windchill® Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, have agreed to collaborate to strengthen mutual outcomes.

The ICU ventilator combines modularity, ease of use, mobility, and advanced features for customized patient ventilation therapy.

Hamilton switched to Codebeamer to benefit from enhanced collaboration among engineering, risk management, quality, and verification and validation teams. The solution facilitates automated traceability and audit preparedness across product development, and supports compliance with rigorous industry standards. Together, Codebeamer and Windchill establish a unified product data foundation, linking requirements, testing, and release decisions for end-to-end traceability and visibility.

The multi-year agreement enables both parties to work on the development of standardized PTC medical technology software capabilities and advancement of Codebeamer and Windchill integration. Hamilton Medical will contribute its deep expertise in critical medical device development processes, methodologies, and tool usage. These insights will support PTC's development of market-specific standards and its out-of-the-box ALM and PLM solutions to facilitate seamless end-to-end product development in alignment with Hamilton Medical's Integrated Product Engineering (IPE) goals.

"This collaboration positions us at the forefront of industry-specific software development," said Jim Giger, Director of Research and Development at Hamilton Medical. "Given the critical role our products play in patient care, our development processes must be both uncompromisingly rigorous and highly adaptable. PTC's ALM solution empowers us to adhere to risk-centric development practices while retaining the flexibility to respond to evolving product and regulatory demands, ultimately supporting safe, scalable innovation across our portfolio."

With Codebeamer, Windchill and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation in engineering, extend the value of that data across their enterprise, and power AI-driven transformation. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage complexity, meet regulatory standards, and much more.

To learn more about PTC's solutions for regulated industries, visit https://www.ptc.com.

About Hamilton Medical

In 1983, Hamilton Medical was founded with a vision: To develop Intelligent Ventilation solutions that make life easier for patients in critical care and for the people who care for them. Today, Hamilton Medical is a leading manufacturer of critical care ventilation solutions for a variety of patient groups, applications, and environments.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Media Contact: Libby Fink, [email protected]

Investor Contact: Matt Shimao, [email protected]

PTC, Codebeamer, Windchill and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE PTC Inc.