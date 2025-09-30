PTC Delivers New Service Lifecycle Management AI Solutions to Modernize Field Service and the Service Supply Chain

Agentic AI advancements in ServiceMax AI accelerate work order execution and enable improvements in first-time fix rates

Agentic AI advancements in Servigistics expand AI-driven intelligence for service parts planning

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the availability of new service lifecycle management (SLM) AI offerings in its ServiceMax® field service management solution and Servigistics® service supply chain optimization solution. Agentic AI advancements in ServiceMax AI strengthen multi-agent action to support field service management outcomes, including faster work order execution and smarter parts queries. Servigistics AI advancements deliver additional agentic intelligence to the service supply chain, enabling autonomous orchestration of service planning and execution.

"AI is playing a critical role in the modernization of service organizations, and PTC is demonstrating its leadership by delivering new AI solutions to our customers for each stage of the service lifecycle," said Jon Stevenson, Chief Product Officer, PTC. "Our latest agentic AI capabilities in ServiceMax and Servigistics are designed to make our customers' workflows faster and easier, whether you're a field service technician, a service parts planner, or have another important role in your service organization."

The latest ServiceMax AI enhancements build on the unique ability to take advantage of AI directly from the current processes already managed by ServiceMax. This latest release enhances AI Actions with orchestrated multi-agent execution, AI-driven process automation through Service Flow Manager, and a new Knowledge API that connects to documents across enterprise systems.

Servigistics has been a recognized leader in Industrial AI for service parts planning for years, powered by its proven Multi-Echelon Optimization (MEO) and predictive digital twin of the service parts supply chain. The strengthened agentic AI use cases in the latest release extend this leadership by bringing troubleshooting, root-cause analysis, and continuous improvement into the optimization process, helping customers achieve better uptime and higher first-time fix rates. Servigistics is also introducing a new AI Assistant, which supports planners by improving forecast accuracy and accelerating planning cycles, and will be generally available in October 2025.

"Organizations are under pressure to keep equipment running and customers satisfied while managing costs," said Dean Herdt, Director of Service Supply Chain Practice, Capgemini. "Servigistics' AI-powered capabilities empower planners to make faster, smarter decisions by automating complex forecasting and optimization tasks. We've seen clients accelerate planning cycles, reduce manual effort, and unlock measurable improvements in uptime and service performance. These innovations transform planning complexity into predictable, reliable outcomes—at scale."

These new SLM AI solutions build upon PTC's portfolio of AI offerings across all stages of the Intelligent Product Lifecycle, including Codebeamer AI, Windchill AI, Onshape AI Advisor, Arena Supply Chain Intelligence, Arena AI Assistant, and more. PTC helps manufacturers and product companies build product data foundations and extend the value of product data across their enterprises—supporting faster time to market, reduced costs, and higher-quality products. These product data foundations are the backbone of AI-driven transformation across the lifecycle, from engineering to service.

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

