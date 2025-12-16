PTC Extends Cloud-Native CAD, PDM, and PLM to Regulated Industries with Onshape Government and Arena GovCloud Connection on AWS

Connects Onshape Government with Arena PLM for AWS GovCloud to streamline engineering, quality, and supply chain workflows

Replaces fragmented, file-based tools to enable teams to manage every stage of product development in a unified environment, compliant with ITAR and EAR

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the connection of its Onshape® Government computer-aided design (CAD) and product data management (PDM) platform with its Arena® product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management system (QMS) solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud. The connection delivers a unified CAD, PDM, and PLM environment to U.S. government agencies, defense contractors, and other regulated industries that must meet strict compliance requirements.

Image courtesy of PTC.

Regulated industries require a secure way to connect design and product data to meet strict standards and execute complex programs with confidence. With this connection, Onshape Government users can link design and PDM data directly with Arena PLM for AWS GovCloud, enabling a continuous workflow across engineering, quality, and supply chain operations in an ITAR- and EAR-compliant environment.

"Onshape Government established a new standard as the first fully cloud-native CAD and PDM solution designed specifically for U.S. government compliance," said David Katzman, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Onshape and Arena, PTC. "With the connection to Arena PLM for AWS GovCloud, we're giving agencies and contractors a single system that replaces fragmented, file-based tools and empowers them to manage every stage of product development in one secure environment."

Both solutions are hosted on AWS GovCloud (US), providing the security foundation for compliance and data protection. The connection uses security measures like role-based access and audit logs, keeps BOMs and engineering changes updated in real time, provides full traceability, and allows controlled collaboration with contractors and suppliers.

"By launching both Onshape Government and Arena PLM on AWS GovCloud (US), PTC enables US Government organizations and contractors to manage complex product data in the cloud while meeting the security and compliance requirements unique to regulated programs," said Keith Brooks, Director of Government Regions GTM at AWS.

This launch builds upon the existing Onshape–Arena Connection, extending its capabilities to organizations that must operate under U.S. government compliance requirements.

To learn more about the connection between Onshape Government and Arena PLM for AWS GovCloud, visit the Onshape Government page.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company enabling manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service products. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

