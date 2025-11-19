PTC Expands Relationship with Garrett Motion to Transform New Product Development

Garrett Motion adopting Codebeamer+ ALM and Windchill+ PLM in addition to its existing Onshape CAD platform to extend access to product data, enhance traceability, and drive greater collaboration





PTC poised to deliver on Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision with unified CAD, PLM, and ALM engineering suite

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced an expansion of its relationship with Garrett Motion, a leading differentiated technology provider for emission reduction and energy efficiency in automotive and beyond. Building on its successful use of the PTC Onshape® cloud-native computer-aided design (CAD) and product data management (PDM) platform, Garrett is adopting the PTC Codebeamer+™ application lifecycle management (ALM) and Windchill+® product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions as it continues a SaaS-driven transformation of its product development tools and practices and replaces legacy solutions.

"Partnering with PTC enables us to unify our product development and IT landscape on an AI-ready architecture, advancing the differentiated technologies we bring to customers in the automotive industry and beyond," said Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett Motion, Inc.

Garrett's successful use of Onshape democratized access to CAD data throughout the enterprise, including external partners, and improved collaboration across global cross-functional development teams. Expanding to Codebeamer+ and Windchill+ will enable Garrett to unify key engineering disciplines and broaden data access to software and hardware requirements, bills of material, product configurations, and much more. This unified approach to engineering and building a product data foundation is a key element of PTC's Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision and positions Garrett to accelerate its adoption of AI.

"We're thrilled to build on Garrett's success with Onshape with the adoption of Codebeamer+ and Windchill+," said Neil Barua, President and CEO, PTC. "With our Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision and the deep integrations that we're advancing between CAD, PLM, and ALM, PTC is forging a path for leaders like Garrett to transform engineering, build a product data foundation required for AI, and drive greater value across the organization."

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing sites and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovations. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

