PTC Windchill Named a Leader and PTC Arena Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for PLM Software in Discrete Manufacturing Industries

BOSTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for PLM Software in Discrete Manufacturing Industries for its Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) solution, and a Visionary for its Arena® product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management system (QMS) solution. With Windchill, PTC is positioned highest on the "Ability to Execute" evaluation criteria, which include product and service, overall viability, market responsiveness, and customer experience. With both Windchill and Arena included in the assessment, PTC believes this reinforces its ability to serve the broadest range of customer PLM needs.

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According to Gartner, PLM software "streamlines and manages the entire lifecycle of a product, from initial concept through design, manufacturing, service, and its ultimate disposal." As the system of record for product data across the lifecycle, PLM is essential as manufacturers and product companies consider AI-driven transformation. Gartner predicts that, "by 2030, over 60% of manufacturers are expected to rely on PLM as a core system for enabling AI-driven product innovation and development, up from about 20% today."

"PTC's recognition as both a Leader and a Visionary in the PLM market, we believe, reinforces our track record of serving the full range of customer needs, from the world's largest discrete manufacturers to fast-growing product companies," said Neil Barua, President and CEO, PTC. "As AI reshapes how products are created and maintained, a trusted system of record becomes the foundation for everything that follows, and we are focused on giving every customer that foundation with Windchill and Arena."

With Windchill, Arena, and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: connecting systems of record across the lifecycle, building a strong product data foundation, and powering AI-driven transformation. With the Intelligent Product Lifecycle, manufacturers and product companies can bring higher quality products to market faster, reduce costs, meet regulatory standards, and much more.

To learn more, visit www.ptc.com/resources/plm/report/gartner-magic-quadrant-report.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for PLM Software in Discrete Manufacturing Industries, By Sudip Pattanayak, Marc Halpern et al.,9 June 2026

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About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they create and maintain the physical products the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

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PTC, Windchill, Arena, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE PTC Inc.