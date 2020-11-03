PTC Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms

"We are very proud to be named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms," said Joe Biron, PTC.

Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms is comprised of two axes – "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision". Gartner's "Completeness of vision" evaluation criteria encompasses a company's market understanding and business model, along with its marketing, sales, offering (product), vertical/industry, innovation, and geographic strategies.

"We are very proud to be named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms," said Joe Biron, Divisional General Manager, IoT Segment, PTC. "We believe that being recognized for our 'Completeness of vision' is due to our understanding of the IIoT market, our innovation efforts, and our ability to offer a business model that makes it simple for our customers to be successful."

PTC's ThingWorx® IIoT solutions platform offers industrial enterprises the tools to implement a complete digital transformation – from how they design and manufacture products to how they create value and engage with customers. ThingWorx provides end-to-end capabilities to connect devices and build robust IoT solutions and compelling end-user experiences that are simple to create, easy to implement, and enable companies to accelerate time-to-value.

For additional information on PTC's position within the IIoT platforms market, please access a complimentary copy of the full Magic Quadrant report here: Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms.

