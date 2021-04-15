PTC Set to Join S&P 500; Lattice Semiconductor & Progyny to Join S&P MidCap 400; Domtar to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 20:

S&P MidCap 400 constituent PTC Inc. (NASD:PTC) will replace Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the S&P 500, and Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASD:LSCC) will replace PTC in the S&P MidCap 400. Siemens Healthineers AG (XETR: SHL) acquired Varian Medical Systems Inc. in a deal that closed today, April 15 .

. Progyny Inc. (NASD:PGNY) will replace Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Domtar will replace NIC Inc. (NASD:EGOV) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is acquiring NIC in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions. Domtar has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector April 20, 2021 S&P 500 Addition PTC PTC Information Technology

S&P 500 Deletion Varian Medical Systems VAR Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Lattice Semiconductor LSCC Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Progyny PGNY Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion PTC PTC Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Domtar UFS Materials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Domtar UFS Materials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion NIC EGOV Information Technology

