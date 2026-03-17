PTC Teams with NVIDIA to Unite Design and Robotics Simulation by Connecting Onshape to NVIDIA Isaac Sim

PTC connects Onshape CAD directly to NVIDIA Isaac Sim in a cloud-native workflow

Helps robotics teams move from design to realistic simulation in minutes, while maintaining a single source of truth

Delivers simulation-ready robot designs that update automatically as designs change

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced a new robotics design-to-simulation workflow that connects PTC's cloud-native Onshape® computer-aided design (CAD) and product data management (PDM) platform with NVIDIA Isaac Sim open simulation framework. The workflow is being introduced at NVIDIA GTC 2026 to demonstrate how teams can simulate robot designs while maintaining a single source of truth, enabling time savings, reduced errors, and accelerated development, while also supporting physical AI through downstream robotic training in NVIDIA Isaac Lab.

Image courtesy of PTC.

Robotics design requires constant iteration, with engineers updating mechanical designs and testing those changes in simulation. In many traditional workflows, that handoff is slow and manual, forcing teams to recreate joints, actuators, and other physical details after exporting CAD models. The Onshape–Isaac Sim workflow removes that friction by defining mechanical relationships once in Onshape and carrying them directly into Isaac Sim. When a design changes, the simulation updates automatically, helping companies such as FANUC America Corporation to move from CAD to physics‑based simulation more rapidly.

"The integration between Onshape and NVIDIA Isaac Sim will allow us to bring simulation earlier into how industrial robotic systems are designed and evaluated," said Amar Dhaliwal, General Manager - Automation Systems Group, FANUC America Corporation. "That early insight enables better design decisions, faster integration, and smoother project execution—so our customers achieve the best possible results from their automation investments."

"Robotics teams need workflows that keep pace with how fast ideas change," said David Katzman, EVP and General Manager of Onshape and Arena, PTC. "By working with NVIDIA, we're combining Onshape's strength in continuous, collaborative design with world‑class simulation to help teams build the foundation for physical AI that supports the future of robotics engineering."

"Robotics development depends on a continuous feedback loop between design and physics-accurate simulation," said Rev Lebaredian, Vice President of Omniverse and simulation technologies. "Connecting PTC's cloud-native Onshape platform to NVIDIA Isaac Sim ensures every design update is reflected instantly in simulation—enabling faster iteration and scaling the creation of intelligent machines."

That connection is enabled by a cloud-native architecture built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), which keeps design and simulation in sync throughout development. As a result, engineers, researchers, and AI developers can focus on testing behavior and improving performance rather than preparing models for simulation.

The Onshape–Isaac Sim workflow is being showcased at NVIDIA GTC in San Jose from March 16 to 19, 2026. Additional technical sessions, partner content, and customer examples will be available throughout the event.

With Onshape and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation, extend the value of that data across their enterprise, and accelerate AI-driven transformation. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage product complexity, meet regulatory and compliance standards, and much more.

To learn more about Onshape, the industry's only cloud-native CAD and PDM platform, visit www.onshape.com.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company enabling manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service products. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, visit www.ptc.com.

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SOURCE PTC Inc.