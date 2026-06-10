PTC Unveils a Wave of Product Innovations to Give Manufacturers New AI Capabilities and Connected Tools Across the Intelligent Product Lifecycle

Introduces PTC Orbit and PTC Jetstream, a new AI platform, 12 AI agents, 10 new integrations, and 100+ enhancements across CAD, PLM, ALM, and SLM solutions

Delivers the Intelligence Layer across the portfolio, giving manufacturers a stronger foundation for product data, deeper AI capabilities, and a more connected Intelligent Product Lifecycle

PTC NEXT provides comprehensive portfolio updates twice a year, giving customers a predictable cadence to stay ahead and move forward with building their Intelligent Product Lifecycle

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced its latest wave of product innovations to help customers move faster, build smarter products, and unlock more value from their data. Unveiled this week at the PTC NEXT™ Chicago event, the innovations include two new cross-portfolio products, a new AI platform, 12 new AI agents, 10 new integrations, and major updates to every product in PTC's portfolio, further advancing its Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision in ways customers can act on today.

Image courtesy of PTC.

When product data is fragmented, the effects are felt across the business: products are slower to market, quality suffers, complexity and cost increase, and regulatory compliance requires more effort than it should. These releases are designed to address these challenges.

New solutions, such as the PTC Orbit™ AI-first, cloud-native solution, connect data from PLM, ERP, CRM, IoT, EAM, and FSM systems into a single, unified asset record and apply AI to maintain data quality and make asset information and insights accessible across the enterprise. The PTC Jetstream™ cloud-native solution solves the long-standing challenge of collaboration across product data by enabling internal and external teams to easily share, review, and capture traceable feedback, all while staying integrated with PLM, ALM, and CAD and powered by AI.

PTC is also previewing its new AI platform, which, along with AI agents and assistants embedded across its portfolio, extends the value of product data across the enterprise. With the AI platform, PTC is establishing a new Intelligence Layer across its portfolio to support enterprise-wide transformation.

"In a constantly changing world, the manufacturers and product companies that win move the fastest without sacrificing cost, traceability, and meeting regulations," said Neil Barua, CEO, PTC. "Every innovation we launch at PTC NEXT is designed to help our customers move faster, improve access to product data, and accelerate their transformations with the Intelligent Product Lifecycle."

PTC NEXT is PTC's twice-yearly innovation launch moment, with a Spring season and a Fall season. Each season consolidates all major product releases, so customers and partners can see the full portfolio picture at once, enabling them to build AI strategies and digital transformation roadmaps with a clear view of what is available and what is coming.

PTC NEXT Chicago, the Spring 2026 season event, is taking place this week, June 9-10, at the Swissôtel Chicago, where attendees are experiencing the spring product innovations, executive keynotes, hands-on demonstrations, and customer spotlights firsthand.

The new PTC NEXT On-Demand Experience Hub is now live, offering customers, partners, and our network an always-on place for news about PTC's product innovations.

Spring Season Product Innovations Overview

You can expect to learn about these integrations and more at the event and online.

To learn more, please visit www.ptc.com/events/ptc-next-chicago.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, visit www.ptc.com.

Media Contact

Julia Reed

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Mike Maguire

[email protected]

PTC, PTC Next, Creo, Onshape, Windchill, Arena, Codebeamer, ServiceMax, Servigistics, PTC Orbit, PTC Jetstream, Pure Variants, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE PTC Inc.