PTC's Windchill PLM designated by U.S. Army as its Official Enterprise Product Data Management (ePDM) Solution

Windchill enables enterprise-scale digital engineering from acquisition to sustainment

Streamlines governance and supports modernization, increases availability of essential mission-critical data

Allows for identification of cost-reduction opportunities

BOSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the U.S. Army has designated the Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) solution as its official Product Data Management (PDM) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform. The U.S. Army, through a DEVCOM‑led initiative, is advancing a modern PLM environment to improve the management, governance, and reuse of authoritative product data across the Army enterprise.

Enterprise Product Data Management (ePDM) has been designated as the Department of the Army Approved Data Platform (DADP) and serves as the authoritative system of record for Product Data Management and Product Lifecycle Management information in accordance with Army Data Platforms Guidance. ePDM enables governed enterprise workflows, configuration management, and end‑to‑end business processes supporting weapon system development, production, and sustainment, while enabling the Army to improve data quality, reduce redundancy, and strengthen cybersecurity across the Army enterprise.

With Windchill and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation in engineering, extend the value of that data across their enterprise, and power AI-driven transformation. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage complexity, meet regulatory standards, and much more.

To learn more about PTC's solutions for regulated industries, visit https://www.ptc.com.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Media Contact: Libby Fink [email protected]

Investor Contact: Matt Shimao [email protected]

PTC, Windchill and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE PTC Inc.