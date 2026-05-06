Public Acquires Treasury App

As part of the acquisition, Co-Founder Elias Rothblatt joins Public as Senior Director of Operations

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public, the Agentic Brokerage, today announced it has acquired Treasury App, an educational investing platform. As part of the acquisition, Co-Founder Elias Rothblatt will join Public's operations team, focusing on building the future of investing with AI at its core.

"Elias and his team built a strong foundation around long-term investing and education, and we're excited to welcome those investors to Public," said Stephen Sikes, COO of Public. "With Elias joining our team, this is an important step as we continue building a more intelligent, AI-driven brokerage experience that expands what investors can access and how they invest.

"Treasury has always been about empowering investors through education and great tools. Once I got to know the Public team and saw their roadmap, joining forces just made sense," said Elias Rothblatt, Co-Founder of Treasury App. "I'm excited for our customers to join Public, get access to the best AI investing tools I've seen, and for us to apply what we learned at Treasury to Public's entire community."

Creator communities hosted on Treasury, such as Her First $100k's Stock Market School, will move to other platforms so customers can continue to access educational resources and live community events.

Treasury customers joining Public will automatically transfer over assets, and all positions will be exactly the same. Any member who wants to opt out of transferring their account to Public will have the opportunity to ACAT to another brokerage or sell their positions and withdraw cash.

About Public

Public is the world's first Agentic Brokerage. Investors use AI and a vast variety of asset classes, from stocks and bonds to crypto and options, to build portfolios for the long haul. Launched in 2019, Public has been trusted with billions in assets of affluent investors. Headquartered in New York City, it's raised over $400M from investors like Accel and Tiger Global.

About Treasury App

Treasury App, founded by Rothblatt & Ivar Vong, is an investing education platform built for top finance creators and their audiences. To date, more than 40,000 people have learned about long-term investing on Treasury. These members have collectively invested more than $100 million. Treasury has raised $2.5M from investors including Bloomberg Beta, Canaan, and top angels.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Public