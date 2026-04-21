Public Announces Private Company Pages

Launching with OpenAI, Stripe, Ramp, and others to give investors access to private company data

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public, the Agentic Brokerage, today launched private company pages, giving retail investors access to institutional-grade data on the world's most talked-about private companies before they IPO. Starting today, investors can track over 60 private companies—including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Stripe—with valuation history, funding rounds, price trends, and more.

On Public, retail investors can access institutional-grade data and track each company's valuation over time, with context behind every major milestone. The pages also open new investment pathways: a Public Market Exposure section shows investors how to gain indirect exposure today. They can also sign up to get updates on company news and any future IPO developments.

"With companies going public much later today, their relationship with retail investors starts before they're public," said Leif Abraham, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Public. "Public is now one of the first platforms where you can track all the fundamentals before a company goes public."

Retail is now part of a company's IPO story. To start tracking the world's top private companies, download the Public app today.

About Public

Public is the world's first Agentic Brokerage. Investors use AI and a vast variety of asset classes, from stocks and bonds to crypto and options, to build portfolios for the long haul. Launched in 2019, Public has been trusted with billions in assets of affluent investors. Headquartered in New York City, it's raised over $400M from investors like Accel and Tiger Global.

Disclosures

All investing involves risk. Brokerage services for US listed securities, options and bonds in a self-directed brokerage account are offered by Open to the Public Investing, member FINRA & SIPC. Not investment advice. Additional information about your broker can be found by clicking here. Information on fees can be found in the Fee Schedule.

Pricing and other financial data on Private Company Pages are provided by Nasdaq Private Market (Tape D®). Private company shares are not available for trading on Public or any public exchanges. Displayed values are estimates based on historical primary & secondary activity and not a guarantee of real-time market price.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Public