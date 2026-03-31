Public Becomes the First Brokerage To Introduce AI Agents for Your Portfolio

Investors on Public can now create AI Agents that monitor markets, move money and automate trades—easily and securely.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public, the world's first Agentic Brokerage, today began rolling out Agents, a new innovation that allows investors to automate their portfolio strategies with AI. Now, investors on Public can build Agents that actively monitor the markets and execute trades based on users' specific instructions.

For decades, investing meant manually entering orders—whether by calling a broker, placing a trade on the web, or tapping a mobile app. Agents on Public change that. Instead of monitoring the markets and executing trades, investors can simply describe what they want to do, shifting the experience from manual clicks to expressing intent. Agents on Public monitor conditions in real time and execute investors' strategies exactly as defined.

Agents can support a wide range of portfolio workflows, including trading strategies, cash management, and risk management. Before taking action, the AI asks follow-up questions to help map out a complete Agent workflow. The investor can refine timing, adjust triggers, and set precise conditions, all through follow-up prompts. When the logic looks right, the investor activates the Agent, and it goes to work.

For example, an investor might prompt:

Help me generate $5,000 per month in covered call premiums across my portfolio.

If SPY drops more than 1% in the first 30 minutes of trading, buy same-day call and put options.

If my checking account balance exceeds $20,000, sweep the excess into my direct index.

"Every investor has ideas and strategies in their heads, but executing them used to require being glued to a screen all day, waiting for the right moment to act," said Jannick Malling, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Public. "Agents not only automate strategies for retail investors; they help translate their intent into action."

Investors on Public have full transparency into their Agents' activity, including access to trading history and detailed logs of every action taken within their brokerage account. They can pause, stop, or edit any agent workflow at any time. Crucially, Agents on Public will never run rogue on the internet. They operate entirely on the platform's financial-grade infrastructure, keeping every action strictly within an authenticated environment.

Since Public became the first brokerage to introduce AI in 2023, investors have consistently asked for more ways to integrate the technology into their portfolios. Agents are the answer, and they're live for select members today. Join the waitlist to gain access: https://public.com/ai-agents.

About Public

Public is the world's first Agentic Brokerage. Investors use AI and a vast variety of asset classes, from stocks and bonds to crypto and options, to build portfolios for the long haul. Launched in 2019, Public has been trusted with billions in assets of affluent investors. Headquartered in New York City, it's raised over $400M from investors like Accel and Tiger Global.

Disclosures

Agentic Brokerage is an AI-powered conversational tool that allows you to enter instructions for a set of self-directed, recurring transactions (your "Agent") for your account. Outputs from Agentic Brokerage are provided for informational and illustrative purposes only, and should not be considered investment recommendations or advice. The Agents you create are based on your own instructions and investment decisions. You are solely responsible for determining the suitability of any strategy and for verifying your instructions before activating your Agent. Brokerage accounts and services provided by Open to the Public Investing, Inc. Cryptocurrency accounts and services provided by Zero Hash LLC. All investing involves risk. See additional Agentic Brokerage disclosures.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Public