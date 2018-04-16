"We are very excited to welcome Dan to the ever-growing Gunster Strategies team," said Gerry Gunster, the firm's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. "He brings to us an incredible background of building and directing comprehensive public affairs organizations that compliments his vast global professional and political network."

The addition of Dan Colegrove underscores the company's commitment to delivering winning strategies for corporate responsibility, state, federal, and international advocacy campaigns. The firm has a rapidly growing international reputation for fully understanding the intersection of interests between their clients and decisionmakers.

"I am thrilled with the opportunity to join this remarkable, cutting edge organization," said Colegrove. "Together, we will continue building a national and international powerhouse that offers a tremendous array of services and expertise."

Gunster Strategies Worldwide represents both U.S. and internationally based clients. In addition to Colegrove, the firm boasts a lineup of senior executives and seasoned staffers along with a growing in-house Creative Department.

Gunster Strategies is headquartered in Washington, DC. The firm has offices in London and Cairo. For more information visit www.gunsterstrategies.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/public-affairs-powerhouse-introduces-dan-colegrove-as-chief-strategy-officer-and-lobbying-director-300630454.html

SOURCE Gunster Strategies Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.gunsterstrategies.com

