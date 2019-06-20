Public Notice: UL Reissues Warning of Potentially Hazardous Surge Protectors

NORTHBROOK, III., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a reissue and expansion of UL public notice 16PN-10, previously released on July 29, 2016 for potentially hazardous surge protectors. UL has expanded the notice to include Sycom Model SYC-120/240-TC. This product does not comply with UL's Safety Standards and is not authorized to bear the UL Mark for the United States or Canada. This surge protector may pose a fire hazard.

UL is aware of several reports on http://www.saferproducts.gov that involve fires with these surge protectors. UL recommends that you stop using all models identified in this notice.

Northbrook, III., July 29, 2016 – The following is a notification from UL that the surge protectors identified below may pose a fire hazard. The products do not comply with UL's Safety Standards and are not authorized to bear the UL Mark for the United States or Canada.

Name of Product: Type 2 Surge Protector, Supco Model SCM150 and Sycom Model SYC‑120/240-T2

Manufacturer:

Sycom Surge Inc.

Hazard:

The surge protectors may pose a fire hazard.

Identification on the units:

The labels on the devices display the following:

SUPCO

SCM150

Type 2 SPD

120/240V 60Hz Single Phase

In=10kA SCCR=10kA

MCOV-150VAC L-N/G 300 VAC L-L

VPR-600VAC L-N/G 1200VAC L-L

MADE IN THE USA

SYCOM

SYC-120/240-T2

Type 2 SPD Type 4X Enclosure

120/240V 60Hz Single Phase

In=10kA SCCR=10kA

MCOV-150VAC L-N/G 300 VAC L-L

VPR-600VAC L-N/G 1200VAC L-L

Contains no serviceable parts

There are two styles of gold holographic labels that may appear on these products:

Style 1 consists of the following information. The letters "UL" appear in a reddish-brown circle that shifts to a bluish-green depending on the viewing angle:

(UL Mark)

LISTED

SPD

45DX

Style 2 consists of the following information. To the right of the cULus logo will be a graphic square design:

(UL Mark)

LISTED

SURGE PROTECTIVE DEVICE

No. <followed by a letter and sequence of eight numbers>

Photos of the Products: Please visit www.ul.com/news for photos

Photos of the UL Holographic Label Styles that May Appear on the Products:

Please visit www.ul.com/news for photos

Known to be distributed by: Heating and air-conditioning contractors

