Public Notice: UL Reissues Warning of Potentially Hazardous Surge Protectors
Release No. 19PN-09
Jun 20, 2019, 12:30 ET
NORTHBROOK, III., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a reissue and expansion of UL public notice 16PN-10, previously released on July 29, 2016 for potentially hazardous surge protectors. UL has expanded the notice to include Sycom Model SYC-120/240-TC. This product does not comply with UL's Safety Standards and is not authorized to bear the UL Mark for the United States or Canada. This surge protector may pose a fire hazard.
UL is aware of several reports on http://www.saferproducts.gov that involve fires with these surge protectors. UL recommends that you stop using all models identified in this notice.
Northbrook, III., July 29, 2016 – The following is a notification from UL that the surge protectors identified below may pose a fire hazard. The products do not comply with UL's Safety Standards and are not authorized to bear the UL Mark for the United States or Canada.
Name of Product: Type 2 Surge Protector, Supco Model SCM150 and Sycom Model SYC‑120/240-T2
Manufacturer:
Sycom Surge Inc.
Hazard:
The surge protectors may pose a fire hazard.
Identification on the units:
The labels on the devices display the following:
SUPCO
SCM150
Type 2 SPD
120/240V 60Hz Single Phase
In=10kA SCCR=10kA
MCOV-150VAC L-N/G 300 VAC L-L
VPR-600VAC L-N/G 1200VAC L-L
MADE IN THE USA
SYCOM
SYC-120/240-T2
Type 2 SPD Type 4X Enclosure
120/240V 60Hz Single Phase
In=10kA SCCR=10kA
MCOV-150VAC L-N/G 300 VAC L-L
VPR-600VAC L-N/G 1200VAC L-L
Contains no serviceable parts
There are two styles of gold holographic labels that may appear on these products:
Style 1 consists of the following information. The letters "UL" appear in a reddish-brown circle that shifts to a bluish-green depending on the viewing angle:
(UL Mark)
LISTED
SPD
45DX
Style 2 consists of the following information. To the right of the cULus logo will be a graphic square design:
(UL Mark)
LISTED
SURGE PROTECTIVE DEVICE
No. <followed by a letter and sequence of eight numbers>
Photos of the Products: Please visit www.ul.com/news for photos
Photos of the UL Holographic Label Styles that May Appear on the Products:
Please visit www.ul.com/news for photos
Known to be distributed by: Heating and air-conditioning contractors
About UL
UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.
SOURCE UL LLC
Share this article