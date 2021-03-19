Public Service Commission of South Carolina to hold public hearing on Duke Energy's Solar Choice metering proposal

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC) has scheduled a virtual public hearing in response to requests by Duke Energy Carolinas (DEC) and Duke Energy Progress (DEP) for approval of the proposed Solar Choice net metering riders and rate schedules.

The virtual public hearing is scheduled for April 21, 2021, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Persons who wish to testify before the PSCSC regarding the proposal can do so at this hearing but must notify the PSCSC of their intent to testify no later than 4:45 p.m. on April 20, 2021. Visit the PSCSC websites on the matters (DEC and DEP) to learn more about how to participate.

In September, DEC and DEP reached an agreement with leading solar installers, environmental groups and renewable energy advocates that, if approved by the PSCSC, will create long-term stability for the residential solar industry in South Carolina.

The proposed plan – Solar Choice net metering – could be the next generation of net energy metering for the Carolinas, a billing process that credits small customers with rooftop solar arrays for excess electricity they generate and provide to Duke Energy via the grid.

The agreement builds on the goals of the South Carolina Energy Freedom Act (Act 62). The 2019 legislation is the result of a collaborative and bipartisan effort to develop the next steps for energy policy in South Carolina that support the state's continued commitment to solar energy development.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 29,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 2,300 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve 7.8 million retail electric customers in six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to 1.6 million customers in five states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Ryan Mosier

800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

