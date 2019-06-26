PubNub Selected as Winner for Best Overall Bot Solution in the 2019 AI Breakthrough Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PubNub, the company driving the world's leading Data Stream Network (DSN), today announced that it has been selected as the winner for "Best Overall Bot Solution" in the 2019 AI Breakthrough Awards. The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more.

Synchronizing bot responses with multiple parties is a major challenge today for businesses, as conversations have entered the realm of AI with very little distinction if users are talking with a bot or a human. Voice is also becoming a dominant bot interface, and speech-enabled devices continue to grow in adoption. Digital assistant bots speak more like humans, and their popularity is growing with a multitude of apps that can make your life easier in domains like customer service, home automation, chat and news readers. Realtime messaging is at the core of PubNub's business, and customers using its service to power its chatbots offers the speed and reliability to mimic a real-life conversation to users anywhere in the world.

"We are excited to be recognized by the AI Breakthrough Awards and standing out as the leading bot solution," said Todd Greene, CEO and co-founder of PubNub. "Bots are emerging everywhere, and you may not even know it, from customer support, sales, and training use cases and many more. Next-generation apps need a network like PubNub's Data Stream Network to handle realtime connections at massive scale with low latency, high redundancy, and high reliability."

PubNub's network allows teams to build and deploy innovative and scalable chat applications for web, mobile, and desktop. With enterprise-grade security and global scalability, PubNub's APIs and infrastructure deliver more than a trillion messages a month, supporting thousands of chat apps. Utilizing PubNub Gateways, development teams can leverage the flexible ecosystem of cloud APIs to integrate cognitive services directly into their chat apps. Partnering with Amazon Lex, Watson, and Microsoft Bot Framework, and a variety of other bot services, PubNub Gateways connects best-in-class conversational services into their powerful realtime network. Today, companies like Swiggy and NumberAI power chatbots to create scalable real-life, interactive conversations for users.

This year's AI Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world. Winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services, with the ultimate goal of recognizing the "Break Through" nominations for AI technologies and companies.

For further details on the AI Breakthrough Awards, visit https://aibreakthroughawards.com/. For more information on PubNub and its Data Stream Network, visit www.PubNub.com.

About PubNub

PubNub operates the world's leading Data Stream Network, which connects, delivers, and controls the data and logic used to power realtime applications at global scale for thousands of companies around the world including Peloton, Atlassian, and athenahealth. Combining over 70 SDKs, a global network, and blazing fast serverless edge computing, PubNub delivers twice as many messages each day as the global SMS network. Founded in 2010, PubNub is a Silicon Valley technology company backed by leading investors including Relay Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Cisco Investments, Bosch, Ericsson, and HPE.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics, industry vertical AI applications and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Press Contact

Jacqueline Velasco

Lumina Communications for PubNub

(408) 680-0564

pubnub@luminapr.com

SOURCE PubNub

Related Links

http://www.PubNub.com

