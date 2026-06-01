Pudu Robotics and Shenzhen CTID Co. Ltd Launch the World's First Full-Scenario Robot-Serviced Hotel Project

A landmark project at the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link will bring embodied AI into every stage of the guest experience.

SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, and Shenzhen Culture & Tourism Industry Development Co. Ltd （Abbv. Shenzhen CITD Co. Ltd) have officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly develop the world's first full-scenario robot-serviced hotel on the West Artificial Island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in China.

Pudu Robotics × Shenzhen CTID Co. Ltd: Launching the World's First Full-Scenario Robot-Serviced Hotel Speed Speed

Designed as a next-generation hospitality destination, the hotel will integrate robots across every major service scenario, including guest reception, room delivery, cleaning, food service, and guest support. Powered by embodied AI and multi-robot collaboration, the project represents one of the industry's most comprehensive deployments of robotics in a real-world hospitality environment.

"This partnership represents an important step toward large-scale deployment of embodied intelligence in premium hospitality environments," said Cong Guo, Co-founder and CTO of Pudu Robotics. "It also provides an opportunity to explore new service models where AI and robotics work together to deliver intelligent, end-to-end experiences in the real world."

A Global Landmark for the Future of Hospitality

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link is widely recognized as one of the world's most complex cross-sea transportation systems, combining bridges, tunnels, artificial islands, and underwater interchanges into a single engineering marvel. As a strategic gateway connecting key cities across the Greater Bay Area, the West Artificial Island provides a unique platform to showcase next-generation technologies to visitors from around the world.

With a long-term vision extending toward 2030, Pudu Robotics and Shenzhen CTID Co. Ltd will implement the project in multiple phases, progressively introducing advanced robotics and AI capabilities to create a new global benchmark where hospitality, tourism, and intelligent automation converge.

According to the project roadmap, the hotel will enter a phased rollout beginning this year. A trial operation is scheduled to commence by the end of 2026, opening selected guest rooms and robot-powered services to the public. Early visitors will be among the first to experience a seamless hospitality journey powered by robotics—from automated welcoming and intelligent check-in to autonomous in-room delivery services.

A Preview of the Hotel of Tomorrow

To showcase the vision behind the project, Pudu Robotics transformed the signing ceremony into a live demonstration of future hotel operations, presenting a comprehensive portfolio of robotic solutions operating together in a hospitality setting.

Guests experienced autonomous retail and delivery through FlashBot's intelligent vending system, where beverages were automatically retrieved and delivered following a mobile order. The PUDU T300 demonstrated heavy-duty luggage transportation and autonomous elevator interaction, highlighting its 300-kilogram payload capability.

Meanwhile, the PUDU CC1 Pro and PUDU MT1 cleaning robots performed real-time cleaning operations throughout the venue, demonstrating AI-native waste detection and autonomous floor maintenance. BellaBot Pro served freshly brewed coffee to guests while interacting through voice and lighting effects, while KettyBot Pro continuously delivered refreshments and snacks throughout the event while displaying event information on its advertising screen.

The showcase concluded with interactive performances from PUDU D5, offering attendees a glimpse of how robotics can create engaging and memorable guest experiences beyond operational efficiency.

From Individual Robots to a Fully Connected Service Ecosystem

Unlike conventional smart hotels that rely on isolated automation tools, the project is designed around a fully connected robotic service ecosystem. From arrival and check-in to room service, dining, housekeeping, and lifestyle amenities, robots will work collaboratively across the entire guest journey, delivering a seamless and highly personalized hospitality experience.

By integrating multiple robot types into a unified operational framework, the hotel will enable continuous, autonomous service throughout its public spaces, guest rooms, and back-of-house operations—establishing one of the industry's first truly end-to-end robotic hospitality environments.

Together, these capabilities move beyond isolated automation and establish one of the world's first truly end-to-end robotic hospitality environments.

The Technology Behind the Experience

Powering the hotel's intelligent operations is Pudu Robotics' embodied intelligence foundation model, PuduFM 1.0, together with PuduAgent, the company's general embodied AI agent platform.

Pudu Robotics has pioneered the introduction of advanced autonomous driving methodologies into indoor robotics, building a unified end-to-end software and AI architecture based on Vision-Language-Action (VLA) models and world-model-driven navigation technologies.

This architecture enables robots with different physical forms and responsibilities to operate from a shared intelligence framework. Reception robots can understand gestures and social interactions, delivery robots can autonomously optimize routes, and cleaning robots can dynamically adapt to changing environments—all while leveraging the same core AI capabilities.

By allowing knowledge and intelligence to be transferred efficiently across different robot categories, Pudu's platform significantly accelerates product development and deployment while ensuring a consistent user experience across diverse scenarios. The result is a new approach to robotics that combines scalability, adaptability, and operational efficiency at unprecedented levels.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the commercial service robotics sector, is dedicated to empowering easier work and better lives through AI and robotics, with a vision of building a global intelligent robotics infrastructure that serves 10 billion people worldwide.

Pudu Robotics has achieved full-stack proprietary R&D in core technologies, including navigation algorithms, multi-robot scheduling, swarm control, motion controllers, and integrated joint modules.

Built on three core technologies—Embodied Navigation, Embodied Manipulation, and Embodied Interaction—Pudu Robotics has pioneered an "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" architecture, establishing a comprehensive product portfolio that includes specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots.

Currently, Pudu offers four major product lines: service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery and general embodied AI. Its solutions are widely deployed across industries such as retail, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate and property services, healthcare, entertainment and sport, education, and public services.

To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 130,000 units globally, with a presence in more than 85 countries and regions.

SOURCE Pudu Robotics