Pudu Robotics Founder & CEO Felix Zhang at BEYOND Expo 2026: Globalizing Physical Al: Building a Multi-Billion Dollar Robotics Powerhouse from Shenzhen

One Brain, Multiple Embodiments: 130,000 Pudu Robots Now Operating Across 80+ Countries and Regions

MACAO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, is showcasing its latest robotics innovations at BEYOND Expo 2026, one of Asia's leading technology and innovation events focused on the convergence of AI and the physical world. Alongside the exhibition, Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics, participated in a featured fireside chat at the opening ceremony, discussing robotics entrepreneurship, global expansion, embodied AI, and the future evolution of humanoid robotics.

Pudu Robotics Founder & CEO Felix Zhang at a BEYOND Expo 2026 fireside chat.

As robotics and AI continue converging across real-world industries, Pudu Robotics is demonstrating how robotics systems are evolving beyond single-task automation toward more adaptive deployment across commercial, industrial, and service environments.

During the fireside chat, Felix shared his perspectives on several key industry topics:

The next phase of robotics competition will be defined by the integration of AI models, robotic mobility, real-world deployment capabilities, and scalable commercialization, rather than hardware alone.

In global expansion, Pudu adopts a breadth-first strategy, entering multiple markets simultaneously before deepening operations in high-performing regions, while emphasizing long-term commitment and localized presence to build customer trust in B2B robotics.

The physical AI sector is entering a clearer development phase, with large-scale commercialization dependent on continued advancements in generalization capabilities, large-scale real-world data accumulation, and the availability of accessible, general-purpose robotic products for broader deployment.

To support this direction, Pudu Robotics has introduced its embodied intelligence foundation model PuduFM 1.0 and the general embodied AI agent platform PuduAgent, strengthening the integration of AI models, autonomous mobility, and real-world task execution.

Built on its "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" architecture, Pudu is accelerating the transfer of AI capabilities across multiple robotic form factors and deployment scenarios, advancing a multi-form ecosystem comprising specialized robots, semi-humanoid robots, and humanoid robots, each optimized for different environments and applications.

At BEYOND Expo 2026, Pudu Robotics is showcasing a broad portfolio spanning commercial cleaning robots, industrial delivery robots, and its quadruped robot PUDU D5, highlighting the company's continued expansion from commercial service robotics into broader intelligent robotics applications.

Visitors attending BEYOND Expo 2026 are invited to visit Pudu Robotics at:

Booth: Hall A-C, K03

Date: May 28–30, 2026

Venue: The Venetian Macao Cotai Expo

As AI increasingly moves from digital systems into physical-world deployment, Pudu Robotics continues expanding its global footprint while accelerating the commercialization of intelligent robotic technologies across increasingly diverse real-world scenarios.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the commercial service robotics sector, is dedicated to empowering easier work and better lives through AI and robotics, with a vision of building a global intelligent robotics infrastructure that serves 10 billion people worldwide.

Built on three core technologies—mobility, manipulation, and AI—Pudu Robotics has pioneered an industry-first "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" architecture, establishing a comprehensive product portfolio that includes specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots.

Currently, Pudu offers four major product lines: service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery and general embodied AI. Its solutions are widely deployed across industries such as retail, hospitality, manufacturing and industrial facilities, food and beverage, real estate and property services, healthcare, entertainment and sport, education, and public services.

To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 130,000 units globally, with a presence in more than 80 countries and regions.

SOURCE Pudu Robotics