Pudu Robotics Expands Into Industrial Robotics Market with Launch of PUDU T300

Global service robotics leader debuts company's first robot designed to maneuver complex environments of industrial facilities

CHICAGO and TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics , a global leader in service robotics, today announced the launch of its first robot designed expressly for industrial applications – the PUDU T300, which will make its debut at the Hannover Messe 2024. Manufacturers worldwide are struggling to adapt to changing market demands and production variability. As a result, creating more agile, responsive and flexible production lines has become crucial.

Engineered to enhance material logistics in discrete manufacturing, the PUDU T300 excels in streamlining operations by delivering supplies to production lines, transferring materials across diverse production zones, and facilitating the transport of samples for quality checks. Boasting advanced maneuverability, it can deftly navigate the narrow corridors typical of industrial settings. With its "map-and-go" feature, the T300 ensures flexible deployment, operating independently of network connectivity and without the need for environmental modifications, enabling a swift and adaptable integration into existing workflows.

According to an April 2024 joint study from the Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte, the U.S. manufacturing industry will need up to 3.8 million jobs to be filled within the next decade. The PUDU T300 is designed to alleviate potential labor shortages by automating the delivery and transport of materials, thereby enabling human workers to reallocate their efforts to mission-critical and higher-value tasks. By taking over the transportation of heavy or hazardous materials, the PUDU T300 also reduces the risk of workplace injuries associated with industrial work.

"There is a huge demand from industrial clients for automated, flexible robotics solutions that can operate continuously to meet high production rates and improve operational efficiency," said Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics. "As manufacturers struggle to attract and retain talent, the T300 fills the immediate gap by seamlessly integrating with facilities' current processes as well as optimizing operations to spur sector-wide innovation."

The PUDU T300 is built on the company's proprietary PUDU VSLAM+ technology, the advanced visual positioning system that enables marker-free navigation. This ensures the PUDU T300 can quickly adapt to changes in production layouts without the need for time-consuming reconfiguration or site remodeling. PUDU T300 features include:

Exceptional Maneuverability: With its ability to navigate spaces as slim as 23.6 inches and to cross 0.7 inch thresholds and 1.3 inch gutters, PUDU T300 can effortlessly shuttle between production lines, delivering supplies without issues.

With its ability to navigate spaces as slim as 23.6 inches and to cross 0.7 inch thresholds and 1.3 inch gutters, PUDU T300 can effortlessly shuttle between production lines, delivering supplies without issues. Advanced Navigation and Deployment: PUDU T300 supports a fusion of laser SLAM and visual SLAM for positioning, adeptly adapting to environments with ceilings up to 30 meters. It updates its map in real-time for consistent, reliable navigation and operates in spaces up to 200,000 square meters.

PUDU T300 supports a fusion of laser SLAM and visual SLAM for positioning, adeptly adapting to environments with ceilings up to 30 meters. It updates its map in real-time for consistent, reliable navigation and operates in spaces up to 200,000 square meters. loT Capabilities: PUDU T300 includes secure door access, elevator control, a self-configuring network with call options, and production line material requests via an app to seamlessly integrate into production processes

PUDU T300 includes secure door access, elevator control, a self-configuring network with call options, and production line material requests via an app to seamlessly integrate into production processes Multimodal Interaction: High-brightness operation indicator lights and traffic signal light design clearly display PUDU T300's position and cruising intentions, with customizable buttons for organized collaboration and audible alerts for effective reminders.

High-brightness operation indicator lights and traffic signal light design clearly display PUDU T300's position and cruising intentions, with customizable buttons for organized collaboration and audible alerts for effective reminders. Efficient Charging: PUDU T300 features automatic recharging and quick battery swapping capabilities, allowing for continuous 24/7 operation to cater to different customer application requirements.

PUDU T300 features automatic recharging and quick battery swapping capabilities, allowing for continuous 24/7 operation to cater to different customer application requirements. Safety Compliance: PUDU T300 adheres to ISO 3691-4 Industrial Safety Requirements and includes lidar, depth camera, collision protection edges, and emergency stop buttons for secure operation.

The PUDU T300 can be used to improve production lines across the entire manufacturing sector, including 3C electronics manufacturers, automotive parts processing facilities, metalworking, semiconductor fabrication plants, among others.

For more information on the T300 or other PUDU robots, please visit https://www.pudurobotics.com/products/pudut300.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 70,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

