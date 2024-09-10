Pudu Robotics Launches PUDU MT1: AI Powered Robot in Large-Scale Cleaning

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, proudly announces the launch of the PUDU MT1, an AI Powered Robotic Sweeper designed for large-scale environments. Traditional cleaning in expansive settings like home improvement stores, warehouses, and manufacturing plants is often labor-intensive and less efficient. The PUDU MT1 aims to revolutionize this with advanced technology, enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and maintaining high cleanliness standards.

Designed for vast areas, the PUDU MT1 can efficiently handle cleaning regions exceeding 100,000 square meters, leveraging sophisticated AI-driven features to handle the unique challenges of large environments with ease and accuracy. Key features include:

AI-powered Trash Recognition: PUDU MT1 uses advanced AI to identify and categorize waste, continuously updating its database for improved accuracy. This technology distinguishes real trash from non-trash items, activating cleaning only when needed to maximize efficiency and conserve energy.

Smart Spot Cleaning: Efficiently patrolling large areas with a wide scanning field of view, the PUDU MT1 identifies and cleans trash immediately upon detection. This ensures maximum efficiency by activating the cleaning mechanism only when necessary, avoiding redundant paths and targeting trash directly for a smarter, more effective cleaning experience.

Dynamic Environment Adaptability: Using Lidar SLAM and VSLAM, the PUDU MT1 adapts to dynamic environments with full-space awareness, allowing it to efficiently map and clean large areas. Its route optimization ensures thorough coverage with minimal redundancy, and it adjusts seamlessly to layout changes, ensuring consistent and uninterrupted cleaning.

No Debris Too Big or Small: With a 35-liter large-capacity trash bin and a 70cm wide cleaning path, the PUDU MT1 captures all types of debris, from fine dust to larger items like beverage bottles, ensuring a thorough cleaning in a single pass and significantly reducing manual intervention.

Proactive Dust Control: Using high-flow negative pressure exhaust and a filter system, the PUDU MT1 captures and contains particles, preventing secondary pollution and maintaining a healthier environment.

Ease of Use: The MT1 is designed for maximum user convenience. Its intuitive touchscreen interface ensures easy operation and customization, even for first-time users. The extended handle allows effortless manual intervention, facilitating transitions between areas and semi-outdoor tasks. Its modular design features a quick-release trash box and other consumables, making maintenance and replacement straightforward.

Outstanding Operational Capability: Navigating narrow passages as slim as 75cm, overcoming obstacles up to 20mm, and traversing gaps up to 35mm, the PUDU MT1 ensures thorough edge-to-edge cleaning. With a 45Ah battery capacity and a 6-hour battery life, it offers 24/7 cleaning when paired with its charging dock.

IoT Integration: The PUDU MT1 integrates with IoT devices, interacting with elevators, gates, and other infrastructure for multi-floor cleaning. Remote monitoring via apps and PC interfaces provides real-time updates, visualized cleaning reports, and notifications when the trash is full, ensuring efficient management.

Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics, emphasized the significance of intelligent automation in large-scale cleaning: "The scale and complexity of modern facilities require advanced cleaning solutions that go beyond traditional methods. The AI capabilities of our PUDU MT1 deliver the intelligence and automation essential for keeping extensive areas meticulously clean, meeting the high expectations for hygiene and operational efficiency in large environments."

As the third cleaning product in the product lineup, the PUDU MT1 further expands Pudu Robotics' application in the cleaning sector, offering unparalleled efficiency, precision, and adaptability. Pudu Robotics remains committed to advancing intelligent automation across various industries, continually enhancing its product lines to meet the evolving needs of modern facilities.

For more information about the PUDU MT1, please visit: https://www.pudurobotics.com/products/mt1.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped nearly 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Pudu Robotics