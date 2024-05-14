Pudu Robotics Unveils Enhanced PUDU SH1 Smart Upright Scrubber Dryer at Interclean 2024

Revolutionary product introduces multidimensional cleaning, intelligent operation, and air-liquid-debris separation capabilities

AMSTERDAM and CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics , a global leader in service robotics, today announced the official debut of the upgraded PUDU SH1 Smart Upright Scrubber Dryer at Interclean 2024 . The latest version of PUDU SH1 features extensive enhancements to deliver an altogether new product, boasting substantial design and cleaning capabilities improvements.

Pudu Robotics' upgraded PUDU SH1 debuts at Interclean 2024.

The PUDU SH1 is a testament to innovation, capable of multidimensional cleaning that extends beyond floors to tabletops, vertical glass surfaces, and challenging areas like corners and spaces beneath low furniture. Innovative design features of the PUDU SH1 allow for easy and efficient separation of air, liquid and debris waste, ensuring a convenient disposal process that prevents drain blockages and damage to the vacuum motor. With a 27kg down pressure, a 350rpm brush and 20KPa suction power, the SH1 excels at removing stubborn stains such as oil spills, dust deposits, and air-dried dirt, ensuring pristine conditions in diverse environments.

In response to the urgent need for sustainable and efficient cleaning solutions, PUDU SH1 sets a new standard for environmental responsibility. The SH1's advanced lithium battery technology and energy-efficient brushless motors significantly reduce the machine's ecological footprint, adhering to strict ROHS standards. By optimizing resource utilization, the SH1 saves up to 80% on water and cleaning agents compared to traditional mopping methods, and cuts cleaning time by a remarkable 70%. These features not only support eco-friendly practices but also translate into operational savings for businesses.

"Pudu Robotics is dedicated to empowering businesses to refine their services and heighten operational efficiency with our products designed to collaborate with human teams," said Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics. "This innovative product not only enhances cleaning performance but also embodies our commitment to sustainable product design and smart technology integration in cleaning workflows."

The SH1 boasts removable parts, which can be easily replaced and repaired to extend the use of the machine. Further product features include:

Multidimensional Cleaning Capabilities: PUDU SH1 is equipped with a suite of accessories for cleaning floors, tabletops, vertical glass, corners, and under low furniture.

Enhanced Cleaning Performance: The machine has high-efficiency cleaning with high pressure, rotational speed and suction power, as well as an innovative wastewater tank designed for effective air-liquid-debris waste separation.

Touch Screen Interface: A user-friendly touch screen allows for easy management, including the selection of cleaning modes, displays of battery and water levels, and the generation of intelligent reports.

Exceptional Stubborn Stain Removal: The machine is able to clean varied stains, including oil spills, dust deposits, and air-dried dirt, ensuring pristine conditions in various environments.

Intelligent Detection for Safety: With intelligent diagnostics of core components, the PUDU SH1 ensures safe operation and simplifies maintenance.

Air-Liquid-Debris Separation: PUDU SH1's wastewater tank features a layered design that facilitates the efficient separation of air, liquid and debris for easy disposal.

For more information about the PUDU SH1, please visit https://www.pudurobotics.com/products/sh.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 70,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Pudu Robotics