Pudu Robotics Unveils New Era Building Delivery Robot - FlashBot

An important goal of FlashBot is its ability to provide full-stop digital management with auto building delivery service in high efficiency. Just simply setting up the operating instruction via App, FlashBot can automatically call and take the elevator safely and orderly without manual intervention, and remind customers to pick up food and parcels by sending a message with the pickup code or calling the customer directly. With built-in autonomous positioning and navigation system, cross-floor delivery is now easier than ever.

Safe And Reliable Always Come First

As the new member of Pudu Robotics robot series, FlashBot is equipped with three top-tier built-in RGB-D camera sensors and customized lidar SLAM for in-depth obstacle avoidance including 3D mapping and localization, path planning, autonomous navigation, object recognition and people tracking features, allowing FlashBot to detect obstacles as low as 3cm and suspended obstacles at a height of 70cm from the floor, making it ideal for dynamic environments with many obstacles. On top of that, thanks to the IoT technology and Pudu cloud-computing with data transmission, empowering FlashBot has the strong ability and sensitive perception to recognize and get the precise path navigation and location positioning to start a safe work tour and achieve a reliable delivery service across the buildings and floors.

Smooth Movement With Six-wheel Independent Suspension

The newly upgraded auto-level 6-wheel independent linkage suspension can adjust the damping based on different floor conditions so that the robot can always remain in the optimal stable state to move and navigate smoothly. Surmount obstacles of 2cm height and gaps of 3.5cm width, offering 50% higher operating stability and mobility.

Multiple Robot Cooperation For More Convenience

Powered by PUDU Scheduler system allows FlashBot to directly communicate with any Pudu robot in the same network. The PUDU Scheduler system also supports the easy scheduling of 20 robots to work together.

Battery Power with Auto-charging

FlashBot automatically provides a voice alert and UI notification when the battery is low and returns to the docking station simultaneously. Ultra-long battery life, with a capacity of 15.6Ah on a single charge it can last up to 12 hours.

Modular Adjustable Compartment

The multi-functional compartment maximizes space utilization, enabling FlashBot to perform multiple tasks through a single tap. The compartment features a UV germicidal lamp that offers a sterilization rate up to 99.9%.

As a pioneer and industry leader in the robotics market, Pudu Robotics was proud to deliver innovative technology and cutting-edge performance with FlashBot for building delivery service. Felix Zhang, company founder said: "We are committed to the 'Spirit of Invention' on a mission to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. With the most advanced technology and powerful drive for innovation, we will continue to develop practical robotics solutions that lead smart living into people's lives."

About Pudu Robotics

Shenzhen-based and founded in 2016, Pudu Robotics is a world-leading tech-focused enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots, which aims to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. Pudu Robotics has been rapidly growing in recent years to become a "leader" in the global markets with coverage of over 60 countries and regions worldwide.

