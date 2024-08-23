Pulitzer Prize-winning Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to Speak at Northeastern Illinois University

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doris Kearns Goodwin, world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning, best-selling author, will serve as the next speaker in Northeastern Illinois University's Daniel L. Goodwin Distinguished Lecture Series. The event, titled "An Evening with Doris Kearns Goodwin," will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the Auditorium of the Main Campus, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. in Chicago. The event will be moderated by distinguished journalist and former host of "Chicago Tonight" Phil Ponce and will center on how the past informs the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Tickets are $25 per person and go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 23. Tickets can be purchased at neiu.edu/tickets , in person at the Welcome Center on the University's Main Campus, or by calling (773) 442-4636.

The discussion will be followed by a Q&A with the audience and a book signing. Books will be available for purchase on-site.

Doris Kearns Goodwin is the author of nine books, including the New York Times No. 1 bestseller "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s" and the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller "Leadership: In Turbulent Times." Goodwin was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in History for "No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II." Her book "Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln" was awarded the Lincoln Prize and was, in part, the basis for Steven Spielberg's highly acclaimed film "Lincoln."

The Daniel L. Goodwin Distinguished Lecture Series was established by the late Daniel L. Goodwin (no relation to the speaker), Chairman and CEO of Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., as part of his historic $2.5 million commitment to Northeastern Illinois University. The lecture series continues to support freedom of speech by engaging prominent thinkers who represent all sides of contemporary issues.

Some previous featured speakers in the Goodwin series are:

Journalism icons Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein

and Political pundits James Carville and Mary Matalin

and Olympic champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee

Financial expert Terry Savage

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on the Northwest Side of Chicago. Founded in 1867, Northeastern is a Minority-Serving Institution and the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Midwest. The University has additional Chicagoland locations, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro, and the University Center of Lake County.

