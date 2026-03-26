Pullman Danang Beach Resort Responds to Rising Bleisure Travel with Expanded Business and Leisure Facilities

DANANG, Vietnam, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global travel patterns continue to evolve, "bleisure" travel, which combines business trips with leisure experiences, has become a significant trend in the hospitality industry. According to the 2026 Travel Outlook Report by Agoda, 76% of business travelers across Asia-Pacific plan to combine work trips with leisure time. In Vietnam, the trend is even more pronounced, with more than 85% of business travelers indicating they intend to extend their stay beyond meetings and work commitments.

Prime beachfront location Flexible event venues Leisure facilities designed for relaxation and wellness

Responding to this shift in traveler behavior, Pullman Danang Beach Resort continues to strengthen its offering for both corporate and leisure guests. The beachfront resort provides a versatile MICE infrastructure capable of hosting a wide range of business events, from executive meetings and strategy workshops to conferences and corporate celebrations. Its modern ballroom serves as a fully equipped indoor venue with advanced audiovisual technology, while expansive outdoor areas offer flexible event setups within tropical gardens or along the beachfront. Combined, these venues allow the resort to host events of up to 1,000 guests, providing adaptable options for different formats and event concepts.

The resort's location further supports bleisure travel. Situated on Bac My An Beach and approximately 15 minutes from Danang International Airport and the city center, the property offers convenient access while maintaining a tranquil coastal setting. It is also within reach of key attractions such as the Golden Bridge – Ba Na Hills, renowned golf courses, and UNESCO World Heritage sites including Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary, allowing guests to extend their stay beyond business activities.

Complementing its business and location advantages, the resort offers a range of leisure facilities designed for relaxation and wellness. These include a newly developed sports complex with tennis, pickleball, and padel courts, water sports activities, and a 24/7 fitness center. Spa services are also available, providing additional options for recovery and relaxation. Dining is an integral part of the experience, with three restaurants and a bar offering options from casual meals to beachfront evenings.

Supported by an experienced hospitality team focused on continuously enhancing service standards, Pullman Danang Beach Resort continues to position itself as a destination where business and leisure travel can be seamlessly combined.

SOURCE Pullman Danang Beach Resort