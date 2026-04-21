PulsePoint Launches Adaptive Optimization™ Insights, Proving AI‑Driven Campaign Performance with 18% Audience Quality Lift

NEWARK, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, the leading technology company transforming health marketing, today announced the launch of Adaptive OptimizationTM Insights, enhancing transparency in its DTC optimization offering. Clients can see how PulsePoint's AI-driven optimization solution works to reduce media waste and quantify the value it delivers.

"Most AI is a black box. Yet, marketers are putting a lot of trust into AI optimizations without getting any transparency in return," said Ezra Suveyke, Chief Product Officer at PulsePoint. "With Adaptive OptimizationTM, we've opened the black box. Our clients choose which signals go into the optimization model and at what weight. And now, with the new dashboard, they can see exactly where their budget is going, how it's moving, and what it's doing for them."

Adaptive OptimizationTM is PulsePoint's groundbreaking AI solution built upon its proprietary data foundation. It's designed to address one of the biggest challenges in DTC marketing: media waste. This solution analyzes real-world signals to continuously evaluate audience cohorts based on success factors chosen by the marketer. The model then concentrates media efforts on these higher performing cohorts, resulting in smarter budget distribution and better campaign performance.

With Adaptive OptimizationTM Insights, marketers see how the model is adjusting impression delivery across audience cohorts in real time. It also quantifies the waste eliminated, and translates that into a dollar value that's reinvested back into the campaign. These insights are benchmarked against a control scenario showing what performance would look like without the optimization. The result: an 18% improvement in audience quality—with transparency on how the improvement is being created through Adaptive OptimizationTM.

Having ready access to these insights lets clients see the impact of Adaptive OptimizationTM, along with the context they need to understand results, troubleshoot performance, and guide future strategy discussions. Adaptive OptimizationTM Insights gives marketers proof, showing the budget moving toward the right audiences.

Adaptive OptimizationTM Insights reflects PulsePoint's ongoing commitment to transparency, empowering health marketers to achieve high-performing DTC campaigns and confidently stand behind them.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint, a division of Internet Brands, is an award-winning marketing technology company that uses real-world data in real-time to optimize campaign performance and revolutionize health decision-making. Leveraging proprietary datasets and methodology, PulsePoint targets healthcare professionals and consumer populations with an unprecedented level of accuracy—delivering unparalleled results to the clients we serve. For more information, visit www.pulsepoint.com.

SOURCE PulsePoint