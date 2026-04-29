PulsePoint Launches Crossix Programmatic Optimizer, Enabling Native DTC Budget Optimization

NEWARK, N.J., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, the leading healthcare marketing technology company, today announced the native availability of the Crossix Programmatic Optimizer in its Life platform, giving pharma marketers an automated way to put Crossix optimization metrics to work directly within their DTC campaign workflows.

Veeva Crossix is a leader in healthcare marketing measurement. Crossix connects media exposure to real-world health data to help brands understand the true impact of their campaigns. With this launch, PulsePoint clients can go further using trusted Crossix data to automatically distribute campaign budgets toward the tactics and audiences that matter most to their business. The result is more automation and accountability in the campaign workflow.

"Pharma marketers have long relied on Crossix to tell them what worked. Now they can use that same intelligence to automatically shape what happens next," said Andrew Stark, Chief Commercial Officer, PulsePoint. "Crossix Programmatic Optimizer gives our clients the flexibility and granularity to align their media spend with the KPIs that matter to their business automatically mid-flight."

"Crossix delivers timely metrics pharma marketers trust as their measurement standard. Bringing automated optimization through PulsePoint, at a granularity only available through Crossix Programmatic Optimizer, is a natural and important evolution," said Dan Stein, Senior Vice President, Crossix Partnerships, Veeva.

Pharma marketers demand a level of precision well beyond generic DSP optimization signals like CTR or ad viewability. For PulsePoint clients, that precision starts with Adaptive Optimization™, PulsePoint's purpose-built AI, which works within each tactic to prioritize the cohorts most likely to drive strong audience quality. Now with the addition of Crossix Programmatic Optimizer, automatic, health-based optimization can be strengthened across the campaign, so spend flows to the audience cohorts that clients care most about.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint is a healthcare advertising technology company that uses real-world data and advanced analytics to connect pharma brands with the right patients and physicians across channels. Through its integrated suite of solutions — including HCP365, the LIFE media platform, and data-driven optimization capabilities — PulsePoint helps healthcare marketers reach audiences with greater precision, efficiency, and accountability.

SOURCE PulsePoint