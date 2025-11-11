Pumpkin Launches "Pet Health Predictor" to Help Pet Parents Get Ahead of Potential Medical Issues and Plan for Veterinary Bills

Free AI-Powered Tool Helps Pet Parents Predict Common Conditions and Future Cost of Care for Their Dogs and Cats

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pumpkin , one of the fastest-growing pet insurance and wellness brand in the U.S., today announced the launch of its Pet Health Predictor , a free AI-powered tool that analyzes a broad range of pet characteristics to help pet parents anticipate common health conditions and proactively plan for veterinary expenses. The Pet Health Predictor generates a report highlighting common conditions that may be faced by their specific pet and the estimated cost of many veterinary services.

Leveraging artificial intelligence, the Pet Health Predictor provides pet owners with these customized insights based on their pet's breed, age, and geographic location. The tool is designed to address a growing need: as veterinary costs rise, pet families face increasing challenges in managing their pets' care and expenses. With this new tool, Pumpkin empowers pet parents to make data-driven decisions about preventive care and wellness planning.

For example, for a 4 year old male French Bulldog in New York, NY, Pumpkin's Pet Health Predictor projects routine veterinary care could range from $1,305 up to $2,710 per year.

"Veterinary care is advancing rapidly, which is great for our pets – but it's also making care more expensive," said Michael Landsberger, Chief Product & Growth Officer at Pumpkin. "With the launch of the Pet Health Predictor, pet parents will be better equipped to financially plan – and proactively care – for the dogs and cats they love, furthering Pumpkin's mission to help pets live longer, healthier lives."

Rising Costs Drive Demand for Predictive Pet Health Tools

A recent 2025 study by Synchrony shows the cost of lifetime pet care is climbing significantly:

Dogs: $22,125 to $60,602 – an 11.65% increase since 2022

Cats: $20,073 to $47,106 – a 19.4% increase

Despite these rising costs, 52% of pet parents reported skipping necessary veterinary care in the last year – with most citing financial reasons.

Meanwhile, the American Pet Products Association projects that over $41.4 billion will be spent on veterinary services in 2025 alone. This underscores the growing importance of planning ahead – a need the Pet Health Predictor aims to address.

How The Pet Health Predictor Works

AI-Powered Pet Health Insights: Uses a pet's breed, age, and geographic location to identify health conditions they may be at risk for in the future

Uses a pet's breed, age, and geographic location to identify health conditions they may be at risk for in the future Veterinary Cost Projections: Estimates likely veterinary expenses for these conditions and ongoing preventive care to help pet parents prepare financially

Estimates likely veterinary expenses for these conditions and ongoing preventive care to help pet parents prepare financially Personalized Options: Pet parents can make informed decisions about wellness plan options, which are available through Pumpkin

Pet parents can make informed decisions about wellness plan options, which are available through Pumpkin Free Access: Available at no cost to all pet families

To explore Pumpkin's new tool, visit https://predictor.pumpkin.care/ .

