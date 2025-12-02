Pumpkin Warns Pet Parents of Holiday Hazards as New Data Reveals the Top Things Pets Swallow -- and the Surprising Vet Costs Behind Them

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Holiday gatherings, food-filled countertops, and holiday décor just around the corner, Pumpkin, a leading provider of pet insurance and preventive care, is urging pet parents to be extra vigilant. After reviewing thousands of veterinary claims from 2020–2025,1 the company has identified the most common (and costly) toxic foods and "foreign bodies" swallowed by dogs and cats — many of which are more tempting during the holiday season.

From chocolate and turkey bones to string, toys, and even clothing, Pumpkin's data shows that curious pets can turn a festive night into an unexpected emergency vet visit.

Chocolate Tops the Dog List — With an Average Vet Bill of $1,100

Between 2020 and 2025, chocolate and candy ranked as the #1 most ingested items that are toxic for dogs, with hundreds of related emergency treatments nationwide. Even small amounts can be toxic due to theobromine and caffeine, which dogs metabolize much more slowly than humans.

Average chocolate-related vet bill for dogs: $1,100





Costs rise because many pets require IV fluids, monitoring , and induced vomiting directed by a veterinarian





, and Pumpkin's data also shows that cats aren't immune — chocolate ingestion has led to multiple feline claims

With chocolate desserts and candy bowls commonly served during Thanksgiving through New Years, Pumpkin advises families to keep sweets out of paws' reach this holiday season.

For Cats, the Biggest Threat Is… String

According to Pumpkin's data, string-related ingestion is the #1 cause of foreign body emergencies in cats, often resulting in a dangerous condition called "linear foreign body obstruction." This occurs when one part of the string gets stuck somewhere inside the GI tract, and the intestines attempt to move the other part forward unsuccessfully, causing them to bunch up like a pleated curtain around the blockage and eventually tear through the intestinal wall.

Average cost to treat a string ingestion: $2,500+





Average cost to treat similar items like hair ties, thread & shoelaces: $1,000+



"Because cats love to hunt, their instinctual hunting behavior will take over when they see an object like a string moving," said Dr. Mondrian Contreras, DVM.2 "Objects like these are always a concern because they can cause serious gastrointestinal issues, which may require surgery."

If your cat loves to play with string or ribbon, make sure that their playtime is always supervised, and do not allow them to chew or swallow any part of it. If they do swallow it, do not attempt to pull it out; instead, contact your veterinarian right away.

Toys Make Up 20% of All Foreign Object Accidents

Torn or chewed up toys are the second most common ingested items for both dogs and cats, as holiday guests, excitement, and stress can lead to more accidents from unsupervised play.

Average vet bill for swallowed toy parts:



Dogs: $2,500



Cats: $1,900





Veterinarians recommend tossing damaged toys immediately and inspecting pets' favorites before holiday gatherings. In addition to dog and cat toys, you should also check children's toys if you have kids at home. Pumpkin has seen pets swallow everything from Legos to doll heads, so it's a good idea to do a thorough inspection.

Socks, Corn Cobs, Rocks, and Sticks: The Unexpected Offenders

Pumpkin's analysis revealed a surprising list of non-food items pets swallowed.

Average vet bill for these other foreign objects:

Socks (8% of all dog ingestion claims): $3,500



Corn cobs and cooked bones : $500–$1,800



Sticks : $1,100



Rocks : $4,400



"Holidays can pose several dangers for pets due to various factors. The combination of increased foot traffic, the temptation of delicious but dangerous foods, and the potential for unintentional feeding can create a hazardous environment for our furry friends during the holiday season." said Dr. Mondrian Contreras. "If pet parents suspect that their pet has swallowed something dangerous, such as a sock or part of a toy, the first step is to contact their veterinarian for a thorough evaluation."

Why Pets Eat Things They Shouldn't

Dogs and cats commonly ingest dangerous objects due to:

Curiosity and exploration





Stress, boredom, or separation anxiety





Attraction to movement or texture





Pica caused by underlying medical issues

Both dogs and cats use their mouths as part of natural exploratory behavior — but unusual or repeated ingestion of non-food items is a sign that it's time for a veterinary exam.

Signs Your Pet May Have Swallowed Something Dangerous

Pet parents should watch for:

Vomiting or retching





Abdominal pain or bloating





Lethargy or hiding





Diarrhea or constipation





Drooling or pawing at their mouths (common in cats with string)





Visible string — never pull it



If pet parents suspect their dog or cat ingested something potentially dangerous, they should call their veterinarian or local emergency hospital immediately. For toxic food or chemical ingestion, they can also call the ASPCA Poison Control hotline at 888-426-4435.

PumpkinNow™ Helps Pet Parents Handle Holiday Emergencies Faster

The holiday season is prime time for ingestion-related emergencies. When surprises happen, having the money on hand to pay for treatment can make a world of difference. PumpkinNow,3 the urgent pay service from Pumpkin Pet Insurance, helps pay for eligible accident and illness expenses in minutes — before pet parents even pay their vet. This means they can make critical care decisions based on what's best for their pets –– not the cost.

"With the holidays right around the corner, we want families to focus on enjoying their pets — not stressing over surprise vet bills," said Lior Keren, President of Pumpkin Pet Insurance. "Pumpkin plans are designed to help pets get the care they need without delay, especially during the high-risk holiday season."

Families can learn more or start with a free quote at Pumpkin.care .

1. Based on Pumpkin Claims data processed from October 2020 to October 2025. The examples illustrate reimbursement of an eligible claim. Coverage and reimbursement rates vary based on policy options. This does not guarantee coverage. Individual results may vary and statistics may change during different time periods.

2. Testimonial represents the individual experience and opinion of a veterinary professional based on interactions with patients and clients who have Pumpkin Pet Insurance. The veterinarian is not a policyholder. Experiences may vary.

3. Qualified customers with eligible claims for treatments $1k or more could be paid in 15 minutes after submitting a request if their bank accepts real-time payments. For a list of RTP-enabled banks, visit https://www.theclearinghouse.org/payment-systems/rtp/rtp-participating-financial-institutions. For full terms & conditions, visit www.pumpkin.care/pn-terms.

