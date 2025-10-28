Pumpkin Report Reveals Cat Owners Love Their Pets Like Children -- But Are Less Prepared to Pay the Vet Bill

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pumpkin Pet Insurance (pumpkin.care) today released new findings from a national survey of more than 1,200 U.S. pet owners that highlight an important but often overlooked reality: while cat owners cherish their pets as deeply as dog owners do — often referring to them as "children" — they are far less financially prepared to cover their veterinary expenses.1

The survey revealed striking truths about the human–pet relationship — from deep bonds to financial gaps:

47% of pet owners consider themselves their pet's " Mom " or " Dad, " underscoring the depth of the human-animal bond.





underscoring the depth of the human-animal bond. Yet 21% of cat owners have no financial plan in place to cover emergencies, leaving many pets vulnerable when unexpected veterinary care is needed.





in place to cover emergencies, leaving many pets vulnerable when unexpected veterinary care is needed. Only 7% of cat owners carry pet insurance, compared to nearly 20% of dog owners.

In a recent AVMA pet owner survey, there were over 89.7 million dogs and 73.8 million cats in the U.S..2 Of those NAPHIA reports only 2.04% of cats and 5.46% of dog are insured.³ In Pumpkin's survey of 1200 pet owners, there was still a clear gap between insured cats and dogs. Interestingly, the gulf was even greater with a nearly 3x higher rate of dogs enrolled in a pet insurance plan.

Despite their devotion, the financial gap is clear: dog owners are more likely to use financial tools like pet insurance or budgeted savings to care for their pets, while cat owners disproportionately lack a financial safety net. This puts U.S. cats at greater risk of delayed or skipped care in emergencies.

"Cost is the last thing a devoted cat mom or cat dad wants standing in the way of care," said Julia Sosa, Chief Experience Officer, Pumpkin Pet Insurance. "Our research shows that while cat owners feel the same level of attachment as dog owners, they're not equally prepared for the lifelong cost of caring for a cat — especially as they get older — or the reality of rising veterinary costs. Education and awareness are key to closing this gap."

The findings align with a 2025 Synchrony study that estimated the average lifetime cost of caring for a cat is $47,106 — more than eight times what most cat owners expect.4 Without awareness of the true cost of care and proper preparation, families can be left unprotected when it matters most.

Fast Relief with PumpkinNow™

For cat and dog owners worried about large, unexpected vet bills, Pumpkin recently launched PumpkinNow™— the only urgent pay service that can pay insurance customers before they pay their vet. With real-time payments in as little as 15 minutes for eligible claims,5 PumpkinNow helps remove financial barriers in critical care situations, so pet owners can focus on what matters most: their pet's health.

Just this year, PumpkinNow paid out $8,200 of a cat owner's $9,100 eligible claim in just 11 minutes when their cat began vomiting with no clear cause.6 This covered a hospital stay and surgery to find the source of the issue.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance remains committed to helping cat and dog owners alike make informed decisions about their pets' health and finances. With flexible and extensive insurance plans that cover up to 90% of eligible veterinary costs, Pumpkin empowers families to protect their pets to the fullest — so love, not money, drives care decisions.

Pumpkin, via the survey platform Ideally, surveyed 1,276 U.S. residents aged 18 to 75+ in July 2025, all of whom owned a dog or cat.



