Pumpkin Pet Insurance Releases Dog Name Generator that Matches Pups' Personalities to the Perfect Name, Just in Time for the Holidays

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Pumpkin Pet Insurance, a pet health insurance and wellness provider, released its first-ever Dog Name Generator, matching dogs with the pawfect name based on their personalities. With Google Trends showing searches for "adoptable dogs" surging in the past week and searches for "dog names" spiking near Christmas Day every year since 2015, Pumpkin aims to provide much-needed support in helping pet parents and families find the right name for their newest furry addition.

New pet parents answer a series of fun, image-based questions that help the generator dig into their pup's personality. These include questions, such as your dog's favorite celebrity, perfect playlist, go-to vacation spot, dream first date, future job (if they were human), and more. Pumpkin Pet Insurance's algorithm then selects the best name to match their personality, accompanied by a description of the name's origins and meaning. Whether parents are getting their kids that puppy they've been begging for, or couples are getting their first fur-baby ever, Pumpkin's Dog Name Generator is a great way to get everyone involved in the naming process.

In creating a go-to resource for new pup moms and dads, Pumpkin hopes to make the name selection process as simple, stress-free, and personalized as possible – just like signing up for pet insurance should be. Because picking the pawfect name for your new furry friend should be just as fun and serendipitous as welcoming them into the family..

About Pumpkin Pet Insurance[1]

Pumpkin Insurance Services (Pumpkin) is a direct-to-consumer pet care company and insurance producer founded to ensure pets live their longest and healthiest lives. Pumpkin insurance plan offers dog and cat owners advanced veterinary care coverage, and their optional Preventive Essentials plan add-on offers life-threatening disease prevention through reimbursing for vaccines and the related annual wellness exam and lab tests, enabling consumers to make data-informed care decisions based upon their individual pet's health needs. All Pumpkin Plans provide reimbursement for covered care administered by any licensed veterinary clinic in the U.S. and Canada. Pumpkin insurance policies do not cover pre-existing conditions. Waiting periods, annual deductibles, co-insurance, benefits limits and other exclusions may apply. For all limitations and for information about Pumpkin's Pet Insurance, and/or to learn more about Pumpkin's optional add-on Preventive Essentials benefits, visitors can review Pumpkin's Terms and Conditions at pumpkin.care/insurancepolicy and at pumpkin.care/customeragreement, respectively. Additional information may be found by visiting www.pumpkin.care .

[1]Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. (Pumpkin) is a licensed insurance agency, not an insurer. Insurance is underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company, a Crum & Forster Company and produced by Pumpkin. Pumpkin receives compensation based on the premiums for the insurance policies it sells. Pumpkin Preventive Essentials is not an insurance policy. It is offered as an optional add-on non-insurance benefit. Pumpkin is responsible for the product and Administration.

