Pumpkin Pet Insurance Unveils Bold New Brand Identity Built for the Generation That Parents Their Pets

#1-Rated Pet Insurance on Google Launches Rebrand Rooted in One Undeniable Truth: Pet Parenthood Is Parenthood

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pumpkin Pet Insurance recently unveiled a comprehensive rebrand that redefines what it means to show up for the pets we love. As part of early research for the initiative, Pumpkin found that nearly half of pet parents (46%) feel that their four-legged kids are just as important as their two-legged ones.¹ Built for a new generation of pet parents, the new brand identity is unapologetically devoted to parents who raise their pets like children.

The rebrand comes at a pivotal moment. Despite explosive growth in pet ownership, fewer than 4% of U.S. pets are insured. Pumpkin's new brand aims to close that gap, giving veterinarians a trusted partner to recommend and pet parents a provider they feel understands them.

"Pet parenthood is parenthood," said Matt Sherman, Chief Marketing Officer at Pumpkin. "This rebrand isn't just a new look or voice. It's us saying out loud what our customers and veterinary partners have always known. We built Pumpkin for parents who expect care without compromise."

A Brand Built on Trust, In the Exam Room and Online

9 out of 10 surveyed veterinarians recommend Pumpkin², reflecting years of building products vets trust and pet parents rely on. That trust is echoed by consumers nationwide, with Pumpkin ranked the #1 pet insurance on Google.³ The new identity builds on that foundation, projecting the same level of excellence customers already expect from the premium pet insurance brand.

A Visual Identity as Bold as the Bond

Every design decision in Pumpkin's new identity was guided by one question: does this reflect the real experience of a pet parent? Because real parenting isn't picture-perfect — it's equal parts joy and chaos, love and panic, all at once.

At the center is a color shift: Tennis Ball Yellow captures the uncontainable energy pets bring into our lives, paired with Scrubs Blue, a calm periwinkle that reflects the expertise and reassurance of the best veterinary care.

"We chose yellow and blue intentionally because they're colors dogs and cats can actually see," said Molly Shaw, Creative Director at Pumpkin. "Most brands design for humans alone. We wanted to design for pets, too."

Photography captures the "if you know, you know" moments while hand-crafted illustrations and a bespoke typeface, Pumpkin Serif, create a system that is unmistakable and ownable.

A Voice Built for Real Parents

Pumpkin's new voice moves away from the cutesy, pun-filled language that has long defined the pet category. Instead, it champions clarity, confidence, and emotional honesty.

"While life with pets looks different than raising human children, the responsibility, commitment, and love run just as deep," said Shaw. "Our voice reflects that, and is grounded in the real moments that define what it means to care for them."

Built for Uncompromising Care

The new visual and verbal identity, developed in partnership with Triptk, Pumpkin's brand strategy partner, and Kuba&Friends, its creative brand agency, reflects a meaningful shift: Pumpkin doesn't see "pet parents." It sees parents, and meets them with the empathy and support they need to care for their pets at every stage of life.

Learn more at pumpkin.care.

About Pumpkin

Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. ("Pumpkin") is the #1-rated pet insurance brand on Google and one of the fastest-growing pet health companies in the US. Trusted by nine out of ten surveyed veterinarians², Pumpkin has insured over 230,000 pets and counting, and paid more than $176 million in claims since launching in 2020. Pumpkin also offers PumpkinNow, the only urgent pay service that can pay pet parents for eligible claims before they pay vet bills — making it one of the fastest claims experiences in pet insurance. Pumpkin covers up to 90% of eligible care at any licensed veterinary clinic in the US and Canada. Beyond accidents and illnesses, Pumpkin Wellness Club provides preventive care plans that help pay for everything from routine vet visits to grooming. For more information, visit pumpkin.care.

For terms and conditions, visit: https://www.pumpkin.care/sample-plan/. Products are underwritten by either Independence American Insurance Company (NAIC #26581), or United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113), and produced by Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. ("Pumpkin") (NPN #19084749; CA License #6001617). Premiums are based on and may increase or decrease due to the age of your pet, the species or breed of your pet, and your home address.

1. Based on responses from 750 pet owners and 225 veterinary professionals who participated in the "Brand Refresh Quantitative Validation (Fuller Insight)", October 2025.

2. Based on responses from 447 veterinary staff members who participated in the "Pumpkin 2025 Survey: Vet Partners Feedback" between 12/3/25-12/15/25.

3. Pumpkin was the #1 rated pet insurance on Google among brands with 2,500+ reviews as of March 2026.

SOURCE Pumpkin Pet Insurance