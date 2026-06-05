Tortuga Bay Puntacana Receives Condé Nast Traveler Triple Crown Recognition

Exclusive distinction recognizes hotels featured on Condé Nast Traveler's three most prestigious lists.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortuga Bay Puntacana, located within Puntacana Resort, has been recognized with Condé Nast Traveler's prestigious Triple Crown distinction, an exclusive collection highlighting some of the finest hotels in the world. The recognition further reinforces the property's position as one of the Caribbean's most distinguished luxury destinations.

Tortuga Bay Puntacana

The Triple Crown designation is awarded to hotels that have earned a place on Condé Nast Traveler's three most influential platforms: the Hot List, the Gold List, and the Readers' Choice Awards. The distinction represents both editorial endorsement and traveler validation, recognizing properties that have consistently delivered exceptional hospitality experiences over time.

"The list includes nearly 400 properties from among the thousands that have appeared on CNT's Hot List in their first year of opening and have also gone on to feature in our Gold List and Readers' Choice Awards at some point over the past 30 years," explained Divia Thani, Global Editorial Director of Condé Nast Traveler. She noted that the distinction serves as the publication's new "Storefront" feature, marking the beginning of a broader evolution in how the brand connects its audience with travel experiences.

For Tortuga Bay Puntacana, the recognition underscores its commitment to understated luxury, personalized service, and an authentic connection to destination. The hotel is renowned for its beachfront villas, highly tailored guest experience, and unique design heritage as the only hotel in the world originally conceived by legendary Dominican fashion designer Oscar de la Renta.

The distinction comes at a pivotal moment for the property following the recent renovation of its interiors, led by designer Jorge Brown Cott. The redesign thoughtfully reinterprets Oscar de la Renta's aesthetic legacy through a contemporary Caribbean lens, preserving the hotel's timeless character while elevating guest comfort, privacy, and sophistication.

As a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and a recipient of the prestigious AAA Five Diamond designation, Tortuga Bay Puntacana continues to showcase the Dominican Republic on the global luxury travel stage. Its offering combines exceptional hospitality with exclusive access to experiences throughout Puntacana Resort, including world-class golf, wellness, gastronomy, nature, and personalized services designed to anticipate every guest's needs.

With this recognition, Tortuga Bay Puntacana further solidifies its position as a benchmark for luxury hospitality in the Caribbean and an ambassador for authentic Dominican excellence.

About the Condé Nast Traveler Triple Crown

The Triple Crown recognizes hotels that have achieved excellence across guest experience, innovation, design, service, and operational consistency, validated by both industry experts and international travelers.

As one of the most selective distinctions in luxury hospitality, only a small number of properties have succeeded in appearing simultaneously across Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List, Gold List, and Readers' Choice Awards. Inclusion in the Triple Crown Collection positions hotels among the world's leading luxury destinations.

Beyond editorial recognition, membership in the collection significantly enhances a property's international reputation, increases visibility among affluent travelers, and associates the hotel with the highest standards of excellence, exclusivity, and leadership within the luxury travel industry.

About Puntacana Resort

Puntacana Resort is one of the Caribbean's most iconic destinations, renowned for its luxury hospitality, oceanfront experiences, world-class golf, wellness offerings, exceptional gastronomy, and commitment to sustainable development. Located on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic, the resort features luxury hotels, private residences, restaurants, recreational facilities, and ecological experiences that reflect the essence of Dominican hospitality and the natural beauty of Punta Cana.

SOURCE Grupo Puntacana