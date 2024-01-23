Puppet Extends Compliance Enforcement to Support Open-Source Puppet Users in Meeting CIS Benchmarks

Security and compliance policy management tops the list of gaps for organizations

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Puppet by Perforce, the industry standard for secure infrastructure automation, today has extended Compliance Enforcement to help support open-source Puppet users in meeting security frameworks like Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmarks, DISA STIGs, and more.

Puppet Compliance Enforcement

Security risks are increasing across regions and industries, leaving today's IT Operations teams underprepared for the next vulnerability, attack, or breach. Extending Compliance Enforcement to the open-source community leverages Puppet's unique desired state configuration capabilities to help more organizations maintain the strong security and compliance posture they need to prepare for and defend against security threats. The new offering allows Open-Source Puppet users to leverage Puppet policy as code (PaC) for automated compliance aligned with popular security standards.

"In response to feedback and the growing needs of Puppet's open-source community, it naturally made sense to extend our Compliance Enforcement solution to meet a critical need for this group," said Kapil Tandon, Vice President of Product Management at Puppet by Perforce. "We're proud to have collaborated with the community to bring this solution to every Puppet user for the very first time."

Across organizations of all sizes, IT teams carry the burden of maintaining continuous compliance, and in some cases being required to meet several complex frameworks at scale. With the increasing need to maximize resources, the exhaustive task of managing and meeting compliance can now be streamlined.

Alongside compliance, the state of open-source technology has changed at an unprecedented pace in recent years. From the deprecation of key technologies to fluctuating access to core operating system distributions, consumers continue to navigate uncertainties about how their open-source providers will be able to support their organizations' goals in the coming years.

"Open source is a core part of who we are. It's not a tactic; it's in our DNA," said Deepak Giridharagopal, Chief Technology Officer at Puppet by Perforce. "Open source is an essential part of how we innovate and solve problems. Puppet's desired state approach makes it easy for teams to address a ton of infrastructure and compliance problems via automation instead of manual, one-off fixes. This frees up people's brains to focus on even bigger, more impactful business problems. Software should work for us, not the other way around."

For more information on Compliance Enforcement for Open-Source Puppet, visit the Puppet website.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Puppet by Perforce

Follow Puppet by Perforce on Twitter and LinkedIn

and Read our blog

About Puppet by Perforce

Puppet by Perforce empowers people to innovate through infrastructure automation. For more than a dozen years, Puppet has led the way in IT infrastructure automation to simplify complexity for the masses in order to strengthen customers' security posture, compliance standards, and business resiliency beyond the data center to the cloud. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet's open source and commercial solutions. In 2022, Puppet was acquired by Perforce Software. Learn more at puppet.com .

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.

Grace Bonacum

PAN Communications

Ph: +1 510 502 6208

[email protected]

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

[email protected]

SOURCE Perforce Software