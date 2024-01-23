Puppet Extends Compliance Enforcement to Support Open-Source Puppet Users in Meeting CIS Benchmarks

News provided by

Perforce Software

23 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Security and compliance policy management tops the list of gaps for organizations

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Puppet by Perforce, the industry standard for secure infrastructure automation, today has extended Compliance Enforcement to help support open-source Puppet users in meeting security frameworks like Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmarks, DISA STIGs, and more.

Continue Reading
Puppet Compliance Enforcement
Puppet Compliance Enforcement

Security risks are increasing across regions and industries, leaving today's IT Operations teams underprepared for the next vulnerability, attack, or breach. Extending Compliance Enforcement to the open-source community leverages Puppet's unique desired state configuration capabilities to help more organizations maintain the strong security and compliance posture they need to prepare for and defend against security threats. The new offering allows Open-Source Puppet users to leverage Puppet policy as code (PaC) for automated compliance aligned with popular security standards.

"In response to feedback and the growing needs of Puppet's open-source community, it naturally made sense to extend our Compliance Enforcement solution to meet a critical need for this group," said Kapil Tandon, Vice President of Product Management at Puppet by Perforce. "We're proud to have collaborated with the community to bring this solution to every Puppet user for the very first time."

Across organizations of all sizes, IT teams carry the burden of maintaining continuous compliance, and in some cases being required to meet several complex frameworks at scale. With the increasing need to maximize resources, the exhaustive task of managing and meeting compliance can now be streamlined.

Alongside compliance, the state of open-source technology has changed at an unprecedented pace in recent years. From the deprecation of key technologies to fluctuating access to core operating system distributions, consumers continue to navigate uncertainties about how their open-source providers will be able to support their organizations' goals in the coming years.

"Open source is a core part of who we are. It's not a tactic; it's in our DNA," said Deepak Giridharagopal, Chief Technology Officer at Puppet by Perforce. "Open source is an essential part of how we innovate and solve problems. Puppet's desired state approach makes it easy for teams to address a ton of infrastructure and compliance problems via automation instead of manual, one-off fixes. This frees up people's brains to focus on even bigger, more impactful business problems. Software should work for us, not the other way around."

For more information on Compliance Enforcement for Open-Source Puppet, visit the Puppet website.

Additional Resources

About Puppet by Perforce
Puppet by Perforce empowers people to innovate through infrastructure automation. For more than a dozen years, Puppet has led the way in IT infrastructure automation to simplify complexity for the masses in order to strengthen customers' security posture, compliance standards, and business resiliency beyond the data center to the cloud. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet's open source and commercial solutions. In 2022, Puppet was acquired by Perforce Software. Learn more at puppet.com.

Media Contacts
PERFORCE U.S.
Grace Bonacum
PAN Communications
Ph: +1 510 502 6208
[email protected]  

PERFORCE UK/EMEA
Maxine Ambrose
Ambrose Communications
Ph: +44 118 328 0180
[email protected]

SOURCE Perforce Software

Also from this source

Perforce Launches SaaS Offering of Helix Core Version Control

Perforce Launches SaaS Offering of Helix Core Version Control

Today, Perforce Software, a global provider of enterprise DevOps solutions, announced the availability of Helix Core Cloud, a Perforce-managed and...
GoDaddy Managed WordPress Hosting Customers Now Getting PHP Lifecycle Support from Zend by Perforce

GoDaddy Managed WordPress Hosting Customers Now Getting PHP Lifecycle Support from Zend by Perforce

Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility and scale along the development lifecycle, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.