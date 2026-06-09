Pura and Calm Debut the Pura x Calm Collection: A First-of-Its-Kind Scent + Sound Experience Designed to Transform Everyday Rituals

SALT LAKE CITY, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pura, the home fragrance company redefining how scent shapes our spaces, today announces its collaboration with Calm, a leading mental health company. Together, the brands introduce the Pura x Calm Collection: a first-of-its-kind fragrance launch that integrates scent and sound to create immersive, multi-sensory wellness experiences at home.

Pura x Calm Collection

Built on a shared mission to support emotional well-being and inspired by the emotional journey of Calm's themes—sleep, mindfulness, and relaxation—the collaboration translates Calm's most beloved content into fragrance—anchoring specific moods and rituals, from winding down at night to resetting during the day. Each fragrance is designed with sensory science to create a calm atmosphere, transforming ordinary moments into opportunities for restoration, focus, and stillness.

The Calm Collection was third-party tested by Citruslabs, yielding results that speak for themselves: 9 out of 10 users reported a sense of calm at home, 8 out of 10 said it transformed their space into a relaxing atmosphere, and 3 out of 4 felt calmer after each use.

"At Pura, we believe scent is one of the most powerful ways to influence how we feel in a space," said Bruno Lima, co-founder and CEO of Pura. "Calm has built a global platform centered on better sleep and mindfulness. Together, we've created a collection that allows people to extend those moments beyond the app and into their everyday environments."

The Pura x Calm Collection Includes:

Sleep Story

Calming. Soothing. Restorative.

Inspired by Calm's beloved Blue Gold Sleep Story narrated by Stephen Fry, this fragrance captures the serene beauty of lavender fields at dusk, transforming bedtime into a ritual of rest and renewal.

Lavender | Chamomile | Soft Woods

Breathe Bubble

Clear. Centering. Restorative.

Designed to complement Calm's iconic guided breathing exercises, this fragrance encourages mindful pauses throughout the day, helping to reduce stress and restore focus in moments of overwhelm.

Eucalyptus | Mint | Fresh Air Accord

Soundscape

Fresh. Grounding. Transportive.

Complementary to Calm's Calm River soundscape, this scent evokes the steady rhythm of flowing water and open air, creating a sensory escape that promotes clarity, balance, and emotional reset.

Bergamot | Marine Notes | Eucalyptus

At the heart of the collaboration is an innovative feature that seamlessly integrates fragrance with Calm's content, allowing users to experience scent and sound in sync via the Pura app. Scent intensity and duration are perfectly paired with the content to deliver a truly immersive sensory experience.

"Scent has a unique ability to shift how we feel in an instant, grounding us, calming us, and transporting us. That's what makes our partnership with Pura so exciting," said Joe Lawson, Head of Licensing at Calm. "We're combining that sensory dimension with our Sleep Stories, soundscapes, and breathing exercises in a one-of-a-kind experience that helps people feel more connected to their wellness."

Together, Pura and Calm invite consumers to rethink their homes as extensions of their well-being routines, where scent becomes a powerful, accessible tool to support better sleep, reduced stress, and greater presence.

The Pura x Calm Collection will be available at pura.com starting June 9, 2026.

To learn more about Calm, visit calm.com.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Pura

Pura is the leader in smart home fragrance, merging innovation, fine fragrance, and design to elevate the way scent is experienced. Through collaborations with iconic partners like NEST New York, Capri Blue, Anthropologie, and The Met, Pura delivers premium, responsibly crafted fragrances in a modern, smart, and customizable way. Following the launch of its first compact diffuser for smaller spaces and its entry into the fine fragrance space through new luxury partnerships, Pura continues to redefine the category—making premium scent accessible, personal, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

About Calm

Calm is a leading consumer mental health company on a mission to support everyone on every step of their mental health journey. Known for its flagship consumer app—ranked #1 in its category with over 180 million downloads and availability in seven languages across around 190 countries—Calm helps people sleep better, stress less, and live more mindfully through content and tools from experts and beloved celebrity voices. Building on this foundation, Calm has created a broader portfolio including Calm Sleep and evidence-based solutions like Calm Health, which is offered through employers, health plans and providers and designed to expand access to mental health and sleep support, boost benefits engagement, and drive positive health outcomes. Today, Calm supports more than 3,500 organizations and reaches over 26 million covered lives through Calm Health. Calm has been recognized as a TIME100 Most Influential Company and one of Fast Company's Brands That Matter. Learn more at calm.com.

SOURCE Pura