LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pura, the parent-led brand committed to gentle, toxin-free baby care, today announces the relaunch of its diaper and wipes range, featuring enhanced product performance and striking new packaging.

Product innovations

Pura relaunches diaper and wipes range with enhanced product features and stand-out packaging

Pura's award-winning, totally chlorine free (TCF) diapers now include a brand-new Blowout Blocker™, an advanced pocket designed to help keep poop explosions securely contained. The super-soft diapers also feature a stretchy waistband, delivering a snug, comfortable fit that moves with babies while helping to prevent leaks.

The brand's plant-based baby wipes have also been upgraded. Now even softer, they feature an innovative three-layer structure that releases just the right amount of lotion to effectively clean up big messes while remaining gentle.

Designed specifically for sensitive skin, both diapers and wipes remain toxin-free*, TCF, and are accredited by Allergy UK, ensuring they are suitable for even the most delicate and allergy-prone skin.

Packaging refresh

The relaunch also includes revamped packaging design, destined to truly stand out on shelf. The new design features babies on pack for the first time, playful doodles reflecting Pura's cheeky personality, and even clearer, more helpful messaging to support parents in making informed choices quickly and confidently.

"We've listened closely to our customers and used their feedback to make meaningful improvements," said Guy Fennell, CEO and founder of Pura.

"This relaunch represents a significant step forward - not just in product performance, but in how we stay true to our mission of communicating clearly and honestly with parents.

Pura continues to blaze a trail in delivering high-performance, gentle, and responsible baby care without compromise."

Pura's Global Creative Partner, Rumer Willis, added:

"As a mom, I'm always looking for products that actually work. Pura's new wipes are strong, gentle, and smell incredible. They've quickly become a staple in our house."

Availability

To minimise stock wastage, Pura is phasing in the new products across retail partners over the coming months. The new diapers are already available at HEB, while Amazon customers will begin seeing the new diapers, diaper pants and wipes from June, with a transition period during which some customers may receive existing packaging and product stock while new inventory is rolled out. New diapers and wipes are also expected to arrive at Thrive Market from August.

*Made without toxins and chemicals of concern as defined by EWG Verified standards.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Daniella Kontrath

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About Pura

Pura is a British-based company founded by Cheshire parents Guy and Abi Fennell, on a mission to clean up baby care and empower parents to make better choices for their babies and the planet.

Multi-award winning, Pura has won the Baby Innovation award for three consecutive years, must recently secured Hypoallergenic Disposable Diaper Product of the Year 2026.

The company is proud to be a certified B Corp, committed to putting people and the planet before profit.

Website: us.mypura.com

Instagram: @PuraBabyUS

TikTok: @PuraBabyUS

Facebook: @PuraBabyUS

SOURCE Pura