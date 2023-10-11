Puratos Introduces Smoobees, Bakeable Boba for Fun and Flavorful Snacks

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puratos U.S. leading provider of innovative bakery ingredients, is disrupting the bakery inclusions market with Smoobees, soft and chewy fruit boba that offer a convenient alternative to traditional fillings.

Made with real ingredients, Smoobees maintain their shape and soft texture during mixing, baking, and freezing, providing a consistent and delicious infusion of flavor in every bite. Smoobees are also shelf-stable, plant-based, gluten free, and free from artificial flavors and colors.

Smoobees come in a variety of exciting flavors, including strawberry, blueberry, lemon, coffee and caramel. Their small and powerful size, roughly the size of pomegranate seeds, make it easy for bakers to incorporate real fruit into their creations.

"Just as Puratos was founded on disruptive innovation in the bakery category, Smoobees were developed to be a bold game changer for the inclusions market," said Jessica Blondeel, Product Director Sweet Goods at Puratos. "From discussions with thousands of retailers and bakers, we know that peace of mind and differentiation are key. At the same time, consumers want a surprising and fun eating experience. With Smoobees, we bring that convenience and excitement to the whole sweet baked goods category."

The importance of visual appearance is on the rise, driven by an increase in online shopping and "the camera eats first" phenomenon. In fact, Puratos' Taste Tomorrow consumer research confirms that "eye candy" continues to trend on social media. Smoobees make it easy for bakers to create visually appealing and eye-catching products. They are a must-have ingredient for modern dessert creations, adding a pop of color and fruity flavor to crowd-favorites like cupcakes, muffins and cheesecakes as well as kid-friendly treats like pancakes and ice cream.  

Inspired by the molecular gastronomy technique of capturing flavors in spheres, Smoobees offer a better-for-you alternative to fruit bits, often comprised of sugars and starches coated with fruit dye. These innovative spheres eliminate the need for injection equipment or frozen fruit storage, making them the perfect ingredient for creating fun and memorable desserts and beverages.

Discover Smoobees on the Puratos website.

About Puratos:

Puratos is an international company that offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and solutions for the bakery, sweet goods and chocolate categories. We serve primarily large industrial bakeries and retailers in the US, in addition to foodservice chains, distributors and artisan customers.  Our US headquarters are in Pennsauken, NJ with a national footprint, and our global headquarters are in Belgium.  At Puratos, we believe that food has extraordinary power in our lives. We do not take such a responsibility lightly. This is why we aim to help customers be successful with their business, by turning technologies and experience gathered from food cultures around the world into new opportunities. Together, we move the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

