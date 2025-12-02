SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pürblack , a science-driven wellness company recognized for providing the best shilajit and highest-quality peptides, announces that the trademark Live Resin® is officially available for sale or licensing. This presents a rare opportunity for a wellness, supplement, or plant-derived formulation brand to secure a high-equity trademark with strong consumer recognition.

These marks carry built-in equity far beyond traditional cannabis and shilajit use cases, offering a recognized gateway term consumers already associate with premium, high-performance botanical extracts — making them an ideal fit for everything from skincare and functional foods to next-generation supplement platforms. Although widely referenced in the cannabis industry for fresh-extracted, high-potency concentrates, the term also carries significant relevance in the broader wellness landscape, making it a uniquely valuable asset for brands working with botanical extracts, functional ingredients, and performance formulations. Its built-in cultural awareness offers immediate brand equity and strong marketing potential across categories.

"Live Resin® has become an influential trademark across multiple wellness-adjacent sectors," said Nodari Rizun, CEO and Founder of Pürblack. "With the rising convergence of wellness, adaptogens, peptides and clean-label botanicals, owning a trademark like 'Live Resin®' gives a brand immediate recognition, shelf-impact and cross-category flexibility. As demand grows for high-quality plant-based solutions, this trademark presents a meaningful opportunity for a company looking to anchor itself with a recognizable, high-impact name."

Further underscoring this broader applicability, Pürblack's recently published patent on synergistic amino-acid formulations highlights its advancement into modern wellness science, demonstrating how Live Resin® can anchor innovation across cognitive health, metabolic support, and functional nutrition. Pürblack currently owns three USPTO granted Live Resin® trademarks that together form a rare, federally compliant brand platform capable of bridging supplements, skincare, and food. The following trademarks are available for sale or exclusive licensing:

Reg. No: 4643806

Class: 005

Goods: Dietary and herbal supplements, nutraceuticals, functional foods

Reg. No: 7198610

Class: 003

Goods: Non-medicated skincare preparations (for skin renewal, stretch marks) – no hemp/CBD

Reg. No: 97065904

Class: 030

Goods: Chocolate and kombucha tea – no hemp/CBD

With the "Live Resin®" trademark now available for acquisition, Pürblack is opening the door for wellness, botanical, and cannabis-adjacent brands to secure a high-equity IP asset at a pivotal industry moment. As hemp prohibition is set to return on November 13, 2026, companies across the sector are reassessing product architectures, compliance strategies, and long-term brand positioning. Securing a trademark with broad recognition like "Live Resin®" offers an immediate avenue for portfolio expansion, category insulation, and future-proof branding as regulatory shifts reshape the landscape.

To learn more information and to inquire about these trademarks, please contact [email protected] .

About Pürblack

Pürblack is the leader in advanced natural supplementation, dedicated to developing innovative, science-backed shilajit and peptide products that enhance performance, recovery, and well-being. Renowned for its commitment to purity and efficacy, Pürblack continues to redefine excellence in sports nutrition and wellness and lead as the best brand of shilajit. For more information, visit https://purblack.com .

SOURCE Pürblack