Purchase Davana Touch, Magnolia Touch and Neroli Touch this Holiday Season Where All Proceeds Benefit the Healing Hands Foundation

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, dōTERRA is supporting the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation with three beautifully fragrant essential oil limited time offers. From now until the end of the year, all proceeds from the purchase of Davana Touch, Neroli Touch, and Magnolia Touch will be donated to the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, which provides humanitarian relief in underprivileged communities worldwide.

"We are grateful that all proceeds from these three amazing products will go towards supporting the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, especially knowing that each purchase will directly impact our mission to create positive change around the world," said Misty Bond, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Philanthropy at doTERRA. "It's a wonderful way for our customers to give back while gifting, or enjoying for themselves, the amazing benefits of doTERRA essential oils."

The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation focuses on empowering individuals and communities worldwide by providing the tools and resources necessary to become self-reliant. By purchasing these products, customers can contribute to projects that promote health, education, sanitation, and economic development in underserved areas.

Learn more about each of these products below:

Davana Touch : A relative to the sunflower and daisy, this small and fragrant plant offers a fruity, and sweet aroma.

: A relative to the sunflower and daisy, this small and fragrant plant offers a fruity, and sweet aroma. Neroli Touch: Derived from the flower of a bitter orange tree, Neroli instills relaxation, uplifts mood, reduces feelings of anxiousness, and promotes overall well-being. *

Magnolia Touch : Distilled from the fresh petals of a flowering Magnolia tree, Magnolia Touch has been frequently used in aromatherapy for its relaxing properties and desirable scent.

Give the gift of fragrance while giving back. All products can be purchased on dōTERRA's website at doterra.com or through a Wellness Advocate in your area. The promotion runs now until the end of year.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. dōTERRA is committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through its industry-leading Cō-Impact Sourcing® model. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at www.dōTERRA.com.

About the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation

The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and more. To learn more about the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, visit www.doterrahealinghands.org

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

